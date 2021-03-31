Josh de Caires: Michael Atherton's son scores century in friendly against Yorkshire

Josh de Caires, the 18-year-old son of Michael Atherton, scored a century in a friendly match against Yorkshire on Wednesday

Josh de Caires, the teenage son of former England captain Michael Atherton, scored an unbeaten hundred for Leeds/Bradford MCC Universities against Yorkshire on the third and final day of their friendly match.

The 18-year-old De Caires, who last August signed a three-year deal with Middlesex, resumed the day 94 not out at Headingley against a bowling attack comprising of England international David Willey, plus Ben Coad, Steven Patterson and Matt Fisher.

De Caires duly made his way to three figures, was caught off a no-ball on 103, before retiring not out on 118 (from 292 deliveries) to help his side to 302-3 at lunch in response to Yorkshire's 485-5 declared.

De Caires, who came through the Middlesex academy and made his second XI bow for the county aged 15, is yet to make his first-class debut.