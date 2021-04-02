Sachin Tendulkar: Former India captain admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus
Sachin Tendulkar tested positive for coronavirus last week and had been suffering with mild symptoms; the former India captain has been admitted to hospital as a precaution after medical advice
Last Updated: 02/04/21 7:42am
India batting great Sachin Tendulkar has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure after contracting coronavirus.
Tendulkar, who will turn 48 later this month, was previously quarantining at home after testing positive last week following mild symptoms.
He tweeted: "Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days.
"Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win."
Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2021
Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup 🇮🇳 win.
Former India captain Tendulkar retired from the professional game in 2013 after notching a still unmatched 100 international centuries in a prolific 24-year career.
He lives in Mumbai, the capital of the Western Indian state of Maharashtra which has been the hardest hit by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
Maharashtra had as many as 43,183 new cases on Friday with the country's financial hub Mumbai reporting 8,646 of them - both a record for single-day infections.
Earlier in the day, India reported 81,466 new COVID-19 infections, the highest daily number in six months, as several states were hit by a second wave of the coronavirus.