Sachin Tendulkar: Former India captain admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure after contracting coronavirus.

Tendulkar, who will turn 48 later this month, was previously quarantining at home after testing positive last week following mild symptoms.

He tweeted: "Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days.

"Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win."

Former India captain Tendulkar retired from the professional game in 2013 after notching a still unmatched 100 international centuries in a prolific 24-year career.

He lives in Mumbai, the capital of the Western Indian state of Maharashtra which has been the hardest hit by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra had as many as 43,183 new cases on Friday with the country's financial hub Mumbai reporting 8,646 of them - both a record for single-day infections.

Earlier in the day, India reported 81,466 new COVID-19 infections, the highest daily number in six months, as several states were hit by a second wave of the coronavirus.