Scott Borthwick century puts Durham in control after Essex collapse at Chelmsford

Durham captain Scott Borthwick struck 15 fours in his 129-ball innings

Scott Borthwick scored his first century since returning to Durham after Essex were skittled out for under 100 at Chelmsford for the first time since 2014 on day one of the LV= Insurance County Championship match at Chelmsford.

Borthwick, who returned to his home county this winter after four seasons at Surrey, scored exactly 100 - his first ton for the club since May 2016 - as Durham ended the day on 148-8, with a 52-run lead.

Durham's Chris Rushworth returned figures of 3-13 off 11 overs with eight maidens against Essex

Defending Bob Willis Trophy and LV= Insurance County Championship champions Essex were earlier skittled for 96 after winning the toss - with the 94 scored against Derbyshire in 2014 the last time they had been removed for under three figures.

Essex vs Durham scorecard

The hosts struggled to recover after losing Nick Browne to the third ball of the match as the opener chopped Chris Rushworth on.

Tom Westley (four), on the back of a double century against Worcestershire last week, and Alastair Cook (six) both departed in quick succession - the former caught behind while expansively driving at Salisbury and the latter lbw.

Rushworth and Brydon Carse (3-37) claimed three wickets for Durham, while former Essex paceman Matt Salisbury (2-25) and Ben Raine (2-20) also took two apiece.

Elsewhere in Group 1:

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire scorecard

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire scorecard

Group 2

Steve Davies produced a quality innings in a pressure situation as Somerset posted 312 on the opening day of their match with Gloucestershire at Taunton.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire scorecard

Somerset's Steven Davies put on 116 for the sixth wicket with Craig Overton against Gloucestershire

Going in with his side in trouble at 80-4, the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman hit a stylish 87, sharing a sixth-wicket stand of 116 with Craig Overton, who made 54.

Seamers David Payne, Ryan Higgins and Matt Taylor claimed three wickets each. In three overs before the close, Gloucestershire reached 13-0.

Gloucestershire gave debuts to new overseas signing Kraigg Brathwaite, who was unbeaten on two at the close alongside captain Chris Dent (nine not out) and tall seamer Dom Goodman, a 20-year-old Exeter University student, selected in place of the injured Josh Shaw.

A disciplined showing from the Middlesex attack has given the visitors the edge against Hampshire on day one of the clash at the Ageas Bowl.

Hampshire vs Middlesex scorecard

A gritty 35 not out by Kyle Abbott off 108 balls helped the hosts recover from an ominous-looking 221-7 after James Vince had won the toss on a bitterly cold morning in Southampton and elected to bat.

The hosts withstood some tight bowling to be 77-1 at lunch but the visitors dominated after the restart as Hampshire lost five for 125 with the recalled Steve Finn dismissing last week's centurions at Leicester Tim Alsop for 19 and Liam Dawson for 22.

Opener Ian Holland, who was dropped on nine, made Middlesex pay for that carelessness with gritty 63 before edging the impressive Toby Roland-Jones to Sam Robson at slip.

Vince, fresh from his brilliant 231 at Grace Road last week, struck two sumptuous boundaries only to go for a run-a-ball nine. Sam Northeast steadied the ship with a classy 50 but wickets continued to fall around him, forcing Abbott to dig in.

Elsewhere in Group 2:

Surrey vs Leicestershire scorecard

Group 3

An excellent unbeaten hundred from Kiran Carlson lifted Glamorgan to a respectable score on the first day of Glamorgan's match against Sussex as the home side reached 285 all out.

Glamorgan vs Sussex scorecard

Glamorgan's Kiran Carlson scores through the off-side against Sussex

Glamorgan were 23-3 and in serious danger of collapsing only for Carlson and David Lloyd (84) to lead the recovery.

Carlson was lucky to survive on 91 when Tom Clark's first ball was edged to Garton at first slip who failed to take the chance diving to his right. Had the chance been taken it would have been a wicket with Clark's first ball in first-class cricket. He made the most of this good fortune, registering his fifth first-class hundred from 152 balls.

Sussex's openers looked excellent in response, Tom Haines and Aaron Thomason both reaching the close undefeated with their team 99-0.

Yorkshire reached 358-8 at stumps against Kent on a fluctuating first day at Canterbury, former England opener Adam Lyth their top scorer with 97 and Harry Brook making 54.

Kent vs Yorkshire scorecard

Yorkshire's Adam Lyth struck 15 fours in his 97 off 116 balls

Kent all-rounder Darren Stevens celebrated being named as one of Wisden's Cricketers of the Year by taking 3-52 and Matt Milnes claimed 2-63, including the prize scalp of England captain Joe Root for 11, while wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson took five catches.

The visitors had regained control by the close of play thanks to Steven Patterson and David Willey, who were unbeaten on 34 and 25 respectively, leaving Yorkshire with four bonus points and Kent two.

Simon Kerrigan and Tom Taylor produced an excellent bowling display to ensure Northamptonshire finished the opening day in charge against Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire scorecard

Half-centuries from Alex Davies (57) and Josh Bohannon (68) had helped steer Lancashire towards what looked like a competitive first-innings total by the mid-point of the day.

But the visitors surged back into contention thanks to a fine spell of bowling from former Lancashire left-arm spinner Kerrigan on his return to the club where he won the Championship in 2011.

Kerrigan finished the day with figures of 3-53 from 30.4 overs while Taylor bagged 3-72 as Lancashire closed on 264-8.