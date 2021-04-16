Mohammad Abbas takes hat-trick as Hampshire dominate County Championship clash with Middlesex

Mohammad Abbas claimed stunning figures of 6-11 for Hampshire as Middlesex were bowled out for 79

Mohammad Abbas claimed a hat-trick in a stunning opening spell of bowling that has put Hampshire on track for victory over Middlesex in their LV=County Championship clash at The Ageas Bowl.

Abbas ripped through the Middlesex top order, striking with his fifth, sixth and seventh deliveries across two overs - Max Holden (2), Nick Gubbins (0) and Steve Eskinazi (3) the unlucky batsmen - en route to fine figures of 6-11 from 11 overs.

Seamer Brad Wheal also chipped with 3-9 in 3.4 overs as Middlesex were bowled out for 79 - their lowest score against Hampshire for 65 years - in response to Hampshire's first innings total of 319.

Perhaps mindful of losing to Essex four years ago after enforcing the follow-on, Hampshire skipper James Vince opted to bat again and, though they lost their first two wickets with only two runs on the board, Sam Northeast (99no) and Ian Holland (90no) led a superb recovery through to stumps with an unbroken a 202-run stand - the hosts leading by a massive 444 runs entering the third morning.

Elsewhere in Group 2

Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes spared Surrey's blushes somewhat with an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 160 that prevented unfancied Leicestershire from taking control of their clash at The Kia Oval.

England's Ollie Pope returned to form for Surrey with the bat and will be eyeing up a hundred on day three

Surrey had slipped to 93-3 in reply to Leicestershire's 375 before England pair Pope (92no) and Foakes (68no) rallied them to 253-3 by stumps on day two.

Mark Stoneman was the first wicket to fall for the home side, for 24, Hashim Amla went for 22 and Rory Burns for 36 on the stroke of tea.

Earlier, Leicestershire - who resumed the day on 215-3 in their first innings - were eventually bowled out for 375, with day one centurion Sam Evans finally dismissed for 138 by offspinner Amar Virdi (3-75).

James Bracey's sixth first class century hauled Gloucestershire up to 301-8 in reply to Somerset's 312 on day two of their Group 2 clash.

James Bracey hit a hundred for Gloucestershire to boost his hopes of an England Test call up

Bracey enhanced his England prospects by contributing 118 in an innings spanning 12 minutes short of six hours. Captain Chris Dent also contributed 50 and Matt Taylor a career-best 53 not out, while Craig Overton (3-60) was the pick of the Somerset bowling attack.

Group 3

A hundred from Stiaan van Zyl and a career-best 97 from George Garton led the way for Sussex, who recovered from a mini middle-order wobble to lead Glamorgan by 196 runs at the end of day two of their match in Cardiff.

George Garton fell three runs short of a century in his aggressive lower-order innings for Sussex

Sussex continued their excellent start to their first innings, with Aaron Thomason (67) and Tom Haines (87) setting a platform by seeing the side to 211-1 by lunch.

Three wickets for seven runs suddenly meant that Glamorgan had given themselves an opening to get back into the match, but then Van Zyl and Garton, plus a handy unbeaten 67 from Ollie Robinson, saw Sussex up well beyond their opponents' total as the visitors closed on 481-9.

At Emirates Old Trafford, a strong display from Lancashire's bowlers put the home side in complete control, with a lead of 188 runs, against Northamptonshire after a second day which saw 12 wickets fall.

Only a late rally from Adam Rossington (49) and Simon Kerrigan (45), who put on 82 for the ninth wicket, halted the tumble of Northants wickets, as they found themselves struggling on 87-8 before rallying slightly to 177 all out.

Earlier in the day, the visitors had endured a frustrating first hour as both Tom Hartley (25) and Matt Parkinson (21no) hit their highest first-class scores to see Lancashire's first-innings total to 305.

Lancs closed the day at 60-0 in their second innings, with Keaton Jennings 23 not out and Alex Davies 36 not out.

Yorkshire lead Kent by 120 as they sit 6-0 in their second innings by stumps on day two in Canterbury, having earlier bowled out their hosts out for 265.

Yorkshire had made 379 in their first innings, Steven Patterson adding 38 before claiming 3-43. Duanne Olivier (3-55) also took three wickets to leave Kent in danger of following on, but they recovered somewhat, with 44-year-old Darren Stevens, who had earlier taken 4-60, top-scoring with 52.

Group 1

Scott Borthwick and Brydon Carse took two wickets apiece for Durham to leave Essex facing a first home County Championship defeat for almost three years.

Legspinner Borthwick (2-31), who had put the visitors in the driving seat with a first-innings 100, claimed Ryan ten Doeschate (16) and Adam Wheater (6) in quick succession, after quick Carse (2-47) had broken a century stand between maker Dan Lawrence (76) and Tom Westley (38).

Essex, who were bowled out for 96 in their first innings on day one, ended the day on 208-6, with a slender lead of 45 - Paul Walter will resume the third morning on 49 not out.

At Trent Bridge, Nottinghamshire put themselves in a strong position after day two of their clash with Warwickshire, closing with a lead of 200 and with eight second-innings wickets in hand, as they seek a first win in first-class cricket since June 2018.

Nottinghamshire and England's Stuart Broad took three Warwickshire wickets in their first innings

Joe Clarke (50no), who scored a century in each innings when these sides last met in 2019, looked in ominous form and both he and Haseeb Hameed (51no) posted half-centuries to build on the hosts' 72-run advantage at the end of the first innings'.

Earlier, Warwickshire confirmed that England opener Dom Sibley suffered a small fracture to the second finger of his right hand when he put down a catch at first slip on Thursday and in his absence they were all out for 201.

Stuart Broad (3-50) and debutant overseas player Dane Paterson (3-61) finished with three wickets each, while left-arm spinner Liam Patterson-White (1-10) followed his fine unbeaten 73 on the opening day with the pivotal wicket of Sam Hain for 72.

Elsewhere, Matt Critchley enhanced his growing reputation with a three-wicket haul as Derbyshire continued to dominate their home game against Worcestershire.

Critchley (3-56) followed up his century on day one by snaring three wickets with his leg spin to reduce Worcestershire on 243-7 at the close, still some 147 runs behind Derbyshire's first-innings tally.

Tom Fell hit 69 for the visitors, and Riki Wessels 60, but neither could kick on further beyond their half centuries.