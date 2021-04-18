County Championship: Simon Harmer stars as Essex complete comeback win over Durham

Simon Harmer took 5-57 from his 24 overs in Durham's second innings

Simon Harmer took 5-57 as Essex completed a remarkable comeback to beat Durham by 44 runs in Group One of the LV= Insurance County Championship.

Defending County Championship and Bob Willis Trophy champions Essex had been bowled out for 96 in the first innings and gave up a 163-run deficit before turning the game on its head, racking up 330 the second time around and dismissing the visitors for 123.

Coming into the last day, Durham required 108 runs and Essex needed seven wickets, and it was Harmer who took the game away from the visitors, claiming his 22nd five-wicket haul and sixth 10-wickets-in-a-match haul since joining the county in 2017.

The victory, which gave the hosts 19 points to Durham's five, was Essex's 12th in 13 at home.

James Bracey displayed the temperament and talent of a future England player as Gloucestershire wrapped up an eight-wicket win over Somerset at Taunton.

The 23-year-old left-hander added an ice-cool 83 not out to his first innings century and shared a match-clinching second-wicket stand of 79 with Kraigg Brathwaite to help his side to a comprehensive victory.

Brathwaite marked his Gloucestershire debut with a solid 36 and together the pair stifled the much-vaunted home seam attack.

The visitors reached their target of 153 off 41.1 overs just before lunch, with Tom Lace (20) left unbeaten, and took 22 points to Somerset's six.