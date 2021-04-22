Chris Cooke century puts Glamorgan on top against Northants in County Championship

Glamorgan's Chris Cooke celebrates his century against Northamptonshire at The County Ground

Chris Cooke celebrated his second century of the season as Glamorgan enjoyed a run-filled opening day of their their LV= Insurance County Championship clash with Northamptonshire.

Cooke, who had scored an unbeaten 102 against Yorkshire in the season opener, serenely reached the close on 107 not out, after a chanceless afternoon and evening batting.

David Lloyd and the in-form Kiran Carlson also reached half-centuries as Glamorgan racked up 324-7 having been put in by hosts Northamptonshire.

Lloyd reached a second half-century in as many matches in 69 balls, during a knock filled with crisp and positive striking.

Elsewhere in Group three, George Garton took three wickets in 21 balls, including Joe Root for five, as Sussex dismissed Yorkshire for 150 on day one at Hove.

Sussex's George Garton bagged 3-25 off 11 overs - his haul including the wicket of Joe Root, for five

Sussex opener Tom Haines, who has already made scores of 87 and 155 this season, continued his excellent form with an unbeaten 71 as they closed on 118-3 - just 32 runs behind.

England coach Chris Silverwood and chief scout James Taylor had come to watch Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson and monitor Jofra Archer's fitness as he continued his recovery from finger and elbow injuries in the nets, but Silverwood would have been impressed with left-armer Garton, who swung the ball consistently at good pace to finish with 3-25 from 11 overs.

Yorkshire collapsed after Adam Lyth (42) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (17) had put on 60, losing seven wickets for 66 runs, with Garton to the fore.

Lancashire were 260-7 at stumps in their match with Kent, after a seesawing first day at Canterbury.

Josh Bohannon hit 87 and Dane Vilas 53, as the visitors recovered from 85-4 and 190-6.

Darren Stevens took 2-35 and Miguel Cummins 2-61, but having won the toss and opted to bowl, the hosts were left to rue their failure to go for the jugular when they had Lancashire wobbling early in both the afternoon and evening sessions.

Group 1

David Bedingham marked his 27th birthday with his ninth first-class century, guiding Durham into a strong position on day one of their match against Derbyshire at Emirates Riverside.

Durham's David Bedingham reached his second century of theseason from 143 deliveries

Sam Conners had put the hosts on the back foot with successive strikes to reduce them to 7-2, but Bedingham arrived at the crease and produced century stands with Alex Lees and Jack Burnham to turn the day in the favour of the north-east outfit.

The South African displayed an attractive array of strokes on his way to his second hundred of the season, remaining 170 unbeaten at the close with his team on 307-4, well placed to post a substantial first-innings score.

Half-centuries from Nick Browne, Paul Walter and Ryan ten Doeschate bolstered Essex against Warwickshire on a hard-fought opening day at Edgbaston.

Essex's Paul Walter (pictured) and Nick Browne batted through the afternoon session

After choosing to bat, the champions were bowled out for 295 just before the close. They were precariously placed at 72-3 before Browne (68) and Walter (66) added 114 in 40 overs for the fourth wicket.

Both fell to England paceman Olly Stone, who bowled with well-focused aggression for 4-89.

Olly Hannon-Dalby took four wickets with the second new ball to end with 4-73 but Ten Doeschate's aggressive 56 off 62 balls assured a solid total. Warwickshire replied with 7-0 in four overs before the close.

Worcestershire opener Jake Libby scored a memorable hundred against his former county before Nottinghamshire fought back strongly with the ball on the opening day of the encounter at New Road.

Worcestershire's Jake Libby brought up his century when he pulled a short ball from Dane Paterson over the square leg boundary

Libby, who made 180 not out against Essex in the opening game at Chelmsford, scored 117 from 217 balls with two sixes and 10 fours after home captain Joe Leach opted to bat.

He and opener Daryl Mitchell shared an opening stand of 140 but then seven wickets went down for 76 runs as Nottinghamshire spinner Liam Patterson-White extracted some turn and Luke Fletcher bowled with great discipline.

But the day took another twist in the final session with Ed Barnard finishing on 40 and Alzarri Joseph 46 not out after adding an unbeaten 89 to lift the total to 305-7 at stumps.

Group 2

Ian Holland (114) and Tom Alsop each scored centuries as in-form Hampshire dominated the opening day of the clash with Gloucestershire at the Ageas Bowl.

Hampshire's Ian Holland followed up his unbeaten 146 against Middlesex last week with a patient knock of 114

Hampshire closed the day on 292-3 to continue their excellent start to the season, with Alsop unbeaten on 127 at the close with nightwatchman Mason Crane yet to score.

Sam Northeast was dismissed for 24 in the penultimate over of the evening when he was caught down the leg-side by James Bracey off Matt Taylor.

The visitors were rocked before the match by news they could not field all-rounder Graeme Van Buuren due to delays in his paperwork after complications around Brexit changed his eligibility status to that of an overseas player.

Sam Robson and Robbie White led Middlesex's fightback after Surrey seamer Reece Topley had ripped their top order apart in the London rivals' clash at Lord's.

Middlesex's Tim Murtagh put the skids under Surrey with figures of 4-28 off 15 overs

Topley's devastating spell of three wickets in nine balls - including a third-ball duck for new Middlesex captain Peter Handscomb - had left the home side reeling at 16-3.

But Robson and White, who ended the first day on 46 and 52 respectively, stabilised the innings with an unbroken partnership of 98 as Middlesex progressed to 114-3, just 40 in arrears.

Earlier, Tim Murtagh starred with 4-28 and fellow seamer Toby Roland-Jones took 3-41 as Surrey were bowled out for 154 just before tea.

Lewis Hill posted his fourth half-century in as many innings but Leicestershire were made to struggle after opting to bat first in their match against Somerset.

Australian Test opener Marcus Harris could make only 19 on his debut in English domestic cricket as Leicestershire were bowled out for 233, below par even though they were at one stage 74-5.

Yet what looked like being Somerset's day was tempered by a poor start to their reply that saw them lose their first three wickets for 39 before closing on 53-3.

Craig Overton took 3-39, England spinner Jack Leach 2-26 and Lewis Gregory 2-39 as Somerset's strong attack returned to something much more akin to its regular potency following last week's surprise defeat to West Country rivals Gloucestershire.