County Championship: Middlesex crush Surrey in London derby as visitors suffer big collapse at Lord's

Middlesex took the final seven Surrey wickets for just 25 runs en route to claiming their first win of the County Championship season

Middlesex romped to their first victory of the LV= County Championship season by thrashing winless London rivals Surrey by 10 wickets inside three days at Lord's as the visitors suffered a huge collapse.

Surrey lost their final seven wickets for just 25 runs, slumping from 105-3 to 130 all out once England batsman Rory Burns (54) was caught behind off Ethan Bamber (3-30) from the first ball of the day.

Toby Roland-Jones took 4-29 and former Surrey seamer Tim Murtagh claimed 2-30, including Ben Foakes for 17, as the away side's capitulation left Middlesex requiring just 17 to win.

Sam Robson - who scored a first-innings 95 - and Max Holden hit seven not out and 11 not out respectively as the hosts reached their tiny target in 2.3 overs to bounce back from defeats to Somerset and Hampshire in their first two games in Group 2. Middlesex vs Surrey scorecard

Toby Roland-Jones' four wickets included Hashim Amla, who was out lbw for a golden duck on day two at Lord's

Surrey - for whom Hashim Amla bagged a pair - lost to Gloucestershire in their opening match before drawing with Leicestershire and will now continue their push for a first win at home to Hampshire from Thursday.

Middlesex's next clash is with Somerset, who also completed a three-day victory on Saturday as they thumped Leicestershire by nine wickets at the Uptonsteel County Ground. Leics vs Somerset scorecard

Craig Overton (5-25) - who bowled 10 maidens across his 18 overs - and Jack Leach (3-43) took the brunt of the wickets as Somerset dismissed Leicestershire for 199 in their second innings, before the visitors knocked off their target of 115 for the loss of only Tom Banton (8).

Tom Lammonby (70no) made double figures for the first time this season in Somerset's successful run chase, the youngster striking 13 boundaries and bossing an unbroken partnership of 108 with skipper Tom Abell (35no).

Hampshire will push for a third straight victory on day four against Gloucestershire after enforcing the follow-on. Hants vs Gloucs scorecard

Mohammad Abbas (4-41), Liam Dawson (3-80) and Mason Crane (3-70) bowled Gloucestershire out for 320 in their first innings as the visitors collapsed from 283-5, with Dawson and Crane polishing off the lower order - Gloucestershire are 14-0 second time around and trail by 136.

England spinner Dom Bess, meanwhile, bagged 5-33 as Yorkshire became favourites to beat Sussex in Group 3. Sussex vs Yorks scorecard

Sussex were 45-0, chasing 235 for victory, but had tumbled to 136-6 by stumps, 99 runs shy of victory, as Bess enjoyed a day to remember at Hove.

Bess removed Aaron Thomason (10), Tom Clark (6), Stiaan van Zyl (24) and Delray Rawlins (0) as Sussex slipped to 86-5 and then broke a fifty stand between George Garton (21) and Ben Brown (26no) when he ousted Garton.

Yorkshire scored 305 in their second innings, with Gary Ballance making 74 before David Willey (28no) and Duanne Olivier (21) put on 51 for the 10th wicket.

Dom Bess' five-wicket haul has put Yorkshire in a strong position to beat Sussex

Yorkshire's Roses rivals Lancashire are still eyeing a win over Kent but saw their victory push delayed at Canterbury as the home side, through Daniel Bell-Drummond (108no) and Jordan Cox (80), made it to 209-1 following on to cut their deficit to 147 runs. Kent vs Lancs scorecard

Lancashire razed Kent for 169 in their first innings to claim a huge lead of 356 with Tom Bailey taking four wickets and Luke Wood three.

Also in Group 3, Glamorgan's Nick Selman (69) and Billy Root (56) hit half-centuries as the Welsh side closed on 205-4 against Northamptonshire to take a 248-run lead into the final day. Northants vs Glamorgan scorecard

Wayne Parnell (54) and Gareth Berg (69no) earlier scored fifties for Northants before they were bowled out for 364 in their first innings.

5⃣0⃣ up, well batted Harmy 💪👏



Essex are now 201-8 and lead by 212 runs.#WARvESS pic.twitter.com/kw1v7Eu27D — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) April 24, 2021

In the Group 1 game at Edgbaston, Dan Lawrence (55) and Simon Harmer (62no) rallied Essex from 36-5 against Warwickshire, with the reigning County Championship winners closing on 213-9 with a lead of 224 after Craig Miles struck four times for the hosts. Warks vs Essex scorecard

Warwickshire tailender Danny Briggs earlier ended unbeaten on 66 in his team's 284 all out - Essex spinner Harmer ending with figures of 4-89.

Durham hold the whip hand against Derbyshire at Emirates Riverside - the home side lead by 373 going into the final day with the visitors 10-0 in their second innings. Durham vs Derbyshire scorecard

Chris Rushworth claimed a six-wicket haul for Durham against Derbyshire

Durham opted against enforcing the follow-on after Chris Rushworth (6-58) played a leading role in dismissing Derbyshire for 267 and they batted on to 175-2 in their second dig before declaring - David Bedingham (53no) backing up his first-innings 257 and Alex Lees striking 78 not out.

Worcestershire did enforce the follow-on against Nottinghamshire at New Road, with the visitors collapsing from 115-0 to 172-5 and then from 261-5 to 276 all out in their first innings. Worcs vs Notts scorecard

Haseeb Hameed hit 111 from 304 balls for Notts and then frustrated Worcestershire further when he batted again, hitting an unbeaten 37 as he and Ben Slater (45no) steered their side to 87-0, a deficit of 73.