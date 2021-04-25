Cricket News

IPL: Ravindra Jadeja produces all-round masterclass as Chennai Super Kings thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings end Royal Challengers Bangalore's perfect start to IPL 2021 with a crushing 69-run win to go top of the table after Ravindra Jadeja smashed 62no from 28 balls, took 3-13 and added a run out with a direct hit in an incredible all-round display

Last Updated: 25/04/21 2:58pm

Ravindra Jadeja starred with bat, ball and in the field as Chennai Super Kings beat RCB to go top of the IPL

Ravindra Jadeja put in a stunning all-round performance to take Chennai Super Kings to a thumping 69-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in a top-of-the-table IPL clash.

Having been dropped on nought, the CSK all-rounder proceeded to blitz an unbeaten 62 from just 28 balls, including five sixes - four in a row - in a remarkable last over from Harshal Patel that cost 37 runs as Chennai posted 191-4.

That was just the start though as he took 3-13 with his left-arm spin, bowling two of RCB's most dangerous batsmen, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers, either side of running out Dan Christian with a direct hit in one of the most dominant all-round T20 efforts in recent times.

RCB eventually limped to 122-9 as they suffered their first defeat of the campaign - after starting with four straight wins - to lose their spot at the top of the standings to Chennai on net run-rate.

More to follow...

Watch game 21 of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders from 2.50pm, Monday on Sky Sports Cricket.

