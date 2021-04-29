MCC Women trial 100-ball format with two matches at Lord's ahead of inaugural edition of The Hundred

Charlotte Edwards was back in the runs as she scored 76 during the opening MCC match (Picture Credit: Marylebone Cricket Club, @MCCOfficial)

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards top-scored with 76 as two MCC women's teams tested the 100-ball format for the first time at Lord's ahead of this summer's The Hundred.

Edwards, who is head coach of the Southern Brave in the new tournament, led the way on an historic day at the Home of Cricket as teams made up of female players from across the country celebrated MCC Women's Day with a brace of matches on the main ground.

The games are a precursor to the new The Hundred competition, which will begin on July 21 with a clash between the women's teams representing Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals.

It will be the first time a major UK team sporting event has launched men's and women's tournaments alongside each other and headlined with a women's match.

Match Results

Match one: MCC Yellow beat MCC Red (123 off 100 balls) by six wickets - Charlotte Edwards 76

Match two: MCC Yellow MCC Red (121-3 off 100 balls) by nine runs

Teams

MCC Red: Elysa Hubbard (c), Jennie Kitzinger, Georgina Macey, Felicity Bennett, Krishna Shah, Anna Healey, Saba Nasim, Riti Patel, Rosie Pembroke, Sian Price, Marilyn Smith, Melanie Vaggers, Judy Wilmot, Naomi Dattani.

MCC Yellow: Beth Barrett-Wild (c), Charlotte Edwards, Sarah McCann, Helen Webster, Sally Dixon, Radhika Nanalal, Keely Juster, Alex Rogers, Hannah Bates, Rachel Bellamy, Jen Heppell, Amelia Kite, Jolene Foster, Olivia Rae.

Umpires: Sue Redfern, Sarah Bartlett & Anna Harris

Scorers: Alison Bruce & Nathan Bradley