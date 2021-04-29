MCC Women trial 100-ball format with two matches at Lord's ahead of inaugural edition of The Hundred
Female cricketers from across the country celebrate MCC Women's Day by playing two matches of 100-balls-per-innings; Charlotte Edwards scores 76 in the opening game at the Home of Cricket; the new The Hundred tournament will get underway in July with a women's match
Last Updated: 29/04/21 4:48pm
Former England captain Charlotte Edwards top-scored with 76 as two MCC women's teams tested the 100-ball format for the first time at Lord's ahead of this summer's The Hundred.
Edwards, who is head coach of the Southern Brave in the new tournament, led the way on an historic day at the Home of Cricket as teams made up of female players from across the country celebrated MCC Women's Day with a brace of matches on the main ground.
- Tammy Beaumont & Andrew Flintoff join Sky Sports for The Hundred
- The Hundred to launch with historic women's match
The games are a precursor to the new The Hundred competition, which will begin on July 21 with a clash between the women's teams representing Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals.
It will be the first time a major UK team sporting event has launched men's and women's tournaments alongside each other and headlined with a women's match.
- The Hundred squads - as they stand
- Sarah Taylor to play for Welsh Fire in The Hundred
- Sign your kids up for Dynamos Cricket!
Match Results
Match one: MCC Yellow beat MCC Red (123 off 100 balls) by six wickets - Charlotte Edwards 76
Match two: MCC Yellow MCC Red (121-3 off 100 balls) by nine runs
Teams
MCC Red: Elysa Hubbard (c), Jennie Kitzinger, Georgina Macey, Felicity Bennett, Krishna Shah, Anna Healey, Saba Nasim, Riti Patel, Rosie Pembroke, Sian Price, Marilyn Smith, Melanie Vaggers, Judy Wilmot, Naomi Dattani.
MCC Yellow: Beth Barrett-Wild (c), Charlotte Edwards, Sarah McCann, Helen Webster, Sally Dixon, Radhika Nanalal, Keely Juster, Alex Rogers, Hannah Bates, Rachel Bellamy, Jen Heppell, Amelia Kite, Jolene Foster, Olivia Rae.
Umpires: Sue Redfern, Sarah Bartlett & Anna Harris
Scorers: Alison Bruce & Nathan Bradley