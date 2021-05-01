Stuart Broad seals Nottinghamshire's first County Championship win since 2018; Surrey, Durham also triumph

Stuart Broad took four wickets to secure Nottinghamshire's first red-ball win since June 2018 as they beat Derbyshire by 310 runs

Stuart Broad sealed Nottinghamshire's first red-ball victory for almost three years with a four-wicket haul as they thrashed Derbyshire by 310 runs in the County Championship.

The England seamer finished with 4-37 as Derbyshire were dismissed for 159, ending the visitors' barren run of 30 matches and 1,043 days without a first-class success. Derbyshire vs Notts scorecard

Broad was backed up by Dane Paterson (3-30), with Derbyshire folding in the face of an unlikely 470 victory target, despite a maiden red-ball half-century from Ben Aitchison.

Nottinghamshire's Dane Paterson finished with 3-30 as the home side were bowled out for 159

Nottinghamshire made the ideal start to the day when Broad captured two wickets in as many balls during the first over, having Luis Reece (15) caught at slip before trapping Leus du Plooy lbw for a duck.

Wayne Madsen (21) slowed the visitors' progress, but Paterson had the veteran right-hander caught behind and then removed Matt Critchley (1) and Harvey Hosein (0) in quick succession.

Aitchison (50) proved harder to budge as he slammed spinner Liam Patterson-White for three sixes in an over, but Broad returned to remove Fynn Hudson-Prentice and Sam Conners before Patterson-White took his revenge, bowling Aitchison to wrap up Nottinghamshire's victory.

Brydon Carse demolished Warwickshire's middle order to finish with 5-49 as Durham secured their first win of the season, triumphing by an innings and 127 runs at Emirates Riverside. Durham vs Warks scorecard

Brydon Carse took five wickets to clinch Durham's first win of the season against Warwickshire (Getty Images)

The seamer removed Sam Hain (21) and Matt Lamb (19) in quick succession, returning to run through the tail before Tim Bresnan held Durham up with an unbeaten 39 - but Chris Rushworth (3-36) clinched victory by dismissing last man Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

Carse had earlier contributed an undefeated 40 with the bat, ensuring the Durham tail wagged as they built on centuries from Will Young and Alex Lees to reach 391-9 declared, an advantage of 304.

Half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell, Tom Fell and Brett d'Oliveira maintained Worcestershire hopes of saving the game against Essex at New Road as they reached 302-5 at stumps. Worcs vs Essex scorecard

Brett d'Oliveira was one of three Worcestershire batsmen to pass 50 against Essex (PA)

Replying to the visitors' imposing total of 561-8 declared, Mitchell (67) and Jake Libby (41) put together a century partnership before Simon Harmer (3-75) removed both openers and Gareth Roderick for a duck to leave them struggling at 132-3.

But Fell (53) and D'Oliveira (67) rebuilt as Worcestershire reduced the deficit to 259 going into the final day.

Kemar Roach claimed the first eight-wicket return of his career to fire Surrey to their first victory of the season as they overwhelmed Hampshire by an innings and 289 runs at The Oval. Surrey vs Hants scorecard

The West Indies paceman started Hampshire's slide with a skilful 11-over new ball spell of 3-21 either side of lunch while veteran seamer Rikki Clarke chipped in with 2-31 after Surrey had declared their mammoth first innings on 560-7, a huge lead of 468.

Kemar Roach finished with career-best figures of 8-40 as Surrey gained their first win of the season, crushing Hampshire by an innings and 289 runs (Getty Images)

Roach (8-40) then trapped both Liam Dawson (33) and Scott Currie (1) with wicked inswingers in a pre-tea burst before returning a third time to dismiss Kyle Abbott (21) and Brad Wheal for a duck in his first over back.

His magnificent bowling was then rewarded with the final Hampshire wicket, when Lewis McManus was caught behind fending off a sharply-rising ball into his ribs shortly after reaching a defiant 51 as the visitors were bowled out for 179.

Craig Overton and Josh Davey sparked a dramatic Somerset resurgence against Middlesex at Taunton to leave the home side chasing a tricky victory target of 207. Somerset vs Middlesex scorecard

The home side conceded a first-innings deficit of 89 after they were bowled out for 268 despite Overton's unbeaten 38, with Steven Finn returning 5-77.

Craig Overton's second successive five-wicket haul has put Somerset in a strong position against Middlesex (PA Images)

Max Holden (30) and Sam Robson (18) extended Middlesex's lead to 133 before Overton (5-34) and Davey (3-28) skittled the visitors for just 117.

Tim Murtagh then took two early wickets in the Somerset chase, but home skipper Tom Abell remained undefeated on 43 as his side recovered to 104-4 at the close.

Experienced seamer Chris Wright collected career-best figures of 7-53 to keep Leicestershire on top in a rain-affected third day against Gloucestershire at Bristol. Gloucs vs Leics scorecard

The home side looked in serious danger of following on after slumping to 215-8, but a ninth-wicket stand of 58 between Tom Smith (47) and Josh Shaw (41no) enabled them to clamber to 275 all out, a first-innings deficit of 146.

The Foxes then stretched their advantage to 271, reaching 125-3 at stumps with Rishi Patel (24no) and Lewis Hill (22no) at the crease.

Alex Davies struck a swift 73 to put Lancashire on course for a third victory in four games as they reached 124-2 against Sussex at Hove, chasing 253. Sussex vs Lancs scorecard

Davies hit 10 fours and a six in his 59-ball knock, sharing a century partnership with Keaton Jennings, who remained undefeated on 35 at the close.

A total of 16 wickets went down on the third day, with Lancashire finishing 98 behind on first innings after they were bowled out for 230, with spinner Jack Carson taking 4-51.

Lancashire opener Alex Davies struck 73 from 59 balls in their fourth-innings run chase against Sussex (PA Images)

However, Tom Bailey starred with 3-29 as the Red Rose then dismissed their hosts for 154 second time around.

David Willey dented former county Northamptonshire's hopes of claiming a rare Championship victory at Headingley with crucial runs, plus a wicket and a run-out for Yorkshire. Yorkshire vs Northants scorecard

Willey's unbeaten 41, batting at number 10, was their top score of the Yorkshire second innings which recovered from 86-6 to 247 all out at tea, setting the visitors a 220 target.

Northants' South African seamer Wayne Parnell claimed 5-79 to finish with overall figures of 10-143 - only the 31-year-old's second 10-wicket career match haul.

The visitors progressed to 94-4, with Willey running out Ricardo Vasconcelos (41) before bad light ended play.