Ross Taylor hands New Zealand injury scare on first day of training camp ahead of England Test series

Ross Taylor is without a hundred in his last 14 innnings

New Zealand have suffered a scare ahead of next month's Test series against England after Ross Taylor picked up a calf injury.

The 37-year-old batsman sustained the injury in the nets during the first day of New Zealand's training camp, and left the field to undergo a scan.

Head coach Gary Stead said: "The reports I've had so far is it's more precautionary than anything, but we'll see how he scrubs up.

"You are always worried when any injuries happen but someone of Ross's standing and calibre as a Test player, you always have a little bit of a concern.

"Fingers crossed everything is good and we still have time on our side, but we'll just have to wait and see what the medical team say."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson could miss some of the Test series in England due to his involvement in the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad

New Zealand have two three-day camps scheduled before leaving for England, where they will play a two-Test series, plus the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against India in Southampton.

Taylor, who missed the first two one-day internationals against Bangladesh in March with a hamstring injury, has gone 14 innings without a hundred.

However, Stead said: "Ross has a great Test record behind him and we want Ross Taylor playing in our Test team."

New Zealand could already be without Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner for at least one of the Tests against England due to their involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The IPL final will take place on May 30 and anyone arriving in the UK from India is required to isolate for 10 days.

The first Test between England and New Zealand is slated for June 2, with the second starting eight days later.

New Zealand have named an enlarged 20-man squad - including the uncapped pair of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra - for the trip to England, which will be trimmed to 15 for the final against India.

All squad members have had their first Covid vaccine, and will receive their second before arriving in England.