Pakistan clinch series win over Zimbabwe as Shaheen Afridi's career-best figures secures second-straight innings victory

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi took the final Zimbabwe wicket early on the fourth morning to clinch victory

Shaheen Afridi claimed career-best figures of 5-52 as Pakistan wrapped up an an innings-and-147-run win over Zimbabwe early on the fourth day of the second Test in Harare - clinching a 2-0 series win.

Pakistan needed just one wicket for victory as play got underway on the fourth morning, and it took a little over 20 minutes for Shaheen to induce an edge from Luke Jongwe (37) to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. Pakistan also won the first Test by an innings (and 116 runs).

The touring side had elected to bat first and posted a massive 510-8 declared, boosted by a maiden double hundred for opener Abid Ali, who spent almost 11 hours at the crease for his 215. Azhar Ali (126) too impressed, scoring a fine century, while tailender Nauman Ali tonked a handy 97 off 104 balls.

Seamer Hasan Ali claimed 5-27 in Zimbabwe's first innings, skittling the hosts for 132, before left-arm quick Shaheen and spinner Nauman (5-86) shared all 10 seconds time round after Zimbabwe were made to follow on.

Only Regis Chakabva (80) and stand-in skipper Brendan Taylor (49) offered much resistance to the Pakistan victory charge, with most of the damage done on the third day when the visitors picked up 15 wickets.

They were made to wait till the fourth morning to have their comprehensive victory, however, with Shaheen striking the final blow as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 231.