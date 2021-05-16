County Championship: Simon Harmer takes 12 wickets in match as Essex thrash Derbyshire

Simon Harmer (right) claimed matches figures of 12-102 as Esses thrashed Derbyshire at Chelmsford

Simon Harmer claimed 12 wickets in the match as Essex returned to winning ways with an innings-and-15-run victory over bottom-placed Derbyshire on LV= Insurance County Championship Group 1.

Harmer, who bowled unchanged from the River End on day four, took 3-122 in the second innings after a career-best 9-80 in the first for match figures of 12 for 202, his seventh 10-wicket haul in the Championship,

Jamie Porter (3-41) and Sam Cook (3-45) also took three scalps in the second innings, while Ryan ten Doeschate claimed six catches in the match, all at short-leg - the 14th occasion an Essex player has managed the feat and first since Alastair Cook versus Durham in 2004.

VICTORY: Essex have won by an innings and 15 runs 🙌



Hughes is caught by Walter off the bowling of Cook and that's the game!#ESSvDER pic.twitter.com/aQXd4S66bc — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) May 16, 2021

The comprehensive win - Essex's first in four games - earned them the maximum 24 points and moved them top of Group 1, three points ahead of Durham and Nottinghamshire, albeit having played a game more.

Brooke Guest (65) and Billy Godleman (45) had frustrated Essex with a second-wicket partnership of 97 before both fell lbw, to Porter and Cook respectively, following a change of ball - Guest having swept the previous one into the brick wall in front of the pavilion.

Wayne Madsen (35) and Leus du Plooy (39) - both of whom were reprieved by dropped catches - put on 75 to steer Derbyshire to 193-3, only for the visitors to then lose their final seven wickets for 58 runs.

Harmer accounted for Madsen, Harvey Hosein (5) and Fynn Hudson-Prentice (8), while Cook picked up the final two wickets, Billy Stanlake (8) and Alex Hughes (8).

Essex have now beaten Derbyshire by an innings in four of their last five meetings, with this win coming despite a washed-out opening day and 147 overs lost in the match.

No play was possible at Taunton with Somerset and Surrey's weather-wrecked game abandoned shortly before 11.30am on the final day due to rain and a wet outfield.

Only 68 overs were possible across the four days with Surrey reaching 206-4 in their first innings - England opener Rory Burns top-scoring with 55.

The draw was good news for Group 2 leaders Gloucestershire, who are four points clear of second-placed Somerset and 13 ahead of third-placed Hampshire and have a game in hand on both sides.

Somerset visit Gloucestershire next week while Surrey host Middlesex in the Sky Live London derby at The Kia Oval, with coverage beginning on Sky Sports Cricket at 10.30am on Thursday.

A full County Championship round-up will appear here at the end of the day.