Spinwash '93: Don't miss Sky Cricket's documentary on England's madcap tour of India in 1993

"That tour stands out in everyone's mind, just for the craziness, the chaos."

Phil Tufnell is not wrong.

England's trip to India in 1993 saw them capitulate on the field and endure a number of bizarre episodes off it - yet the camaraderie shone through despite a 3-0 Test series defeat in the subcontinent.

In Spinwash '93, Sky Sports Cricket's summer documentary, Michael Atherton charts a tour like no other, with the help of some previously unseen behind-the-scenes footage captured by team-mate Dermot Reeve.

Phil Tufnell is among those to contribute to our Spinwash documentary

England were steamrolled by spin as an India side who had won one of their previous 25 Tests went on to whitewash Graham Gooch's men.

Leg-spinner Anil Kumble claimed 21 wickets and left-armer Venkatapathy Raju 16, while Sachin Tendulkar scored his first Test ton in his homeland as England became the first team to suffer a clean sweep in India.

But that only tells a smidgeon of the story, with England's zany tour featuring plane strikes and long train journeys, a slew of selection blunders, prawn-induced illness, loss of form, a Tufnell tantrum, crème caramel-eating contests and a quite unbelievable dropped catch from Mike Gatting.

Atherton - who played in only the third Test of the series, in which he was involved in the run out of team-mate Stewart - reflects on the memorable, if not always for the right reasons, trip, with input from the likes of Gooch, Stewart, Tufnell, Chris Lewis, Richard Blakey and Ian Salisbury.

Gooch was absent from the second Test after eating some dodgy prawns, meaning Stewart stood in as skipper at late notice - so much so that he dashed out for the toss in a plain white T-shirt.

He no doubt would have been a shade of red when Gatting inexplicably spilled India batsman Kiran More at silly point off the bowling of Salisbury.

England also dropped the ball regarding selection, with David Gower, arguably their best player of spin, left out - he would commentate on the series instead - and Jack Russell, definitely their best wicketkeeper, left out, with Blakey selected in his place.

The errors did not stop there with England only deploying one spinner on a turning track for the first Test, one which they went on to lose by eight wickets, ahead of beating beaten in the next two by an innings and 22 runs and an innings and 15 runs respectively.

As Tufnell said: "One thing was for sure, I was always going to get a bat!"

Robin Smith and Alec Stewart handle a snake during England's madcap tour of India in 1993

Tufnell also got a £500 fine after reacting angrily to a missed chance off his bowling during a warm-up match against a Rest of India XI and booting his cap in frustration.

He was was a lot chirpier when England players were given bicycles after one Test and he gleefully whizzed around the outfield.

Spinwash charts the peculiar scenes - including Reeve's mother becoming the team's official scorer following the previous incumbent becoming ill - and also England's rare good performances on the field, including centuries for Lewis and Graeme Hick.

But it also shows the plain-to-see team spirit the group shared on a tour that will never be forgotten, that would surely never happen in today's ultra-professional era, and which perhaps started India's ascent to the global cricketing powerhouse they have now become.

Final thoughts, Tuffers? "It was a brilliant experience and I wouldn't change it for the world."

