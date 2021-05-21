Scotland draw ODI series with Netherlands as Alasdair Evans five-for sets up six-wicket win

Scotland's Alasdair Evans put the skids under the Netherlands with figures of 5-43

Alasdair Evans claimed five wickets as Scotland beat Holland in their second one-day international to draw the series.

Scotland tied the two-game series at 1-1 following a six-wicket victory in Rotterdam.

The game had been brought forward 24 hours because of a forecast for rain on Friday and Scotland rediscovered the winning feeling after a 14-run defeat on Wednesday in their first encounter for 519 days.

Evans took 5-43 as Scotland bowled out the hosts for 171 in the 49th over. The haul took him past 50 one-day wickets.

Scotland's batsmen had a sticky spell, with Matthew Cross (13), Kyle Coetzer (17) and Calum MacLeod (nought) falling in consecutive overs, but an unbeaten partnership of 106 between George Munsey and Dylan Budge saw them home.

Munsey's 79 not out was the highlight as Scotland reached their target of 172 after 42 overs.

