The Hundred: Australia’s David Warner and Marcus Stoinis withdraw from tournament

Australia batsman David Warner and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis have withdrawn from the inaugural season of The Hundred due to coronavirus complications, the ECB has said.

Both players have been named in Australia's preliminary squads for the white-ball tours to the West Indies and Bangladesh, which clash with The Hundred's July-August window.

Warner and Stoinis had contracts worth £100,000 and £80,000 respectively with the Southern Brave for The Hundred, which is due to begin next month.

"It is obviously disappointing to lose players with the ability of David and Marcus, but the realities of COVID means there are practicalities that are difficult for some overseas players to overcome," the ECB said in a statement.

"Replacement overseas players will be signed by Southern Brave, and we look forward to The Hundred showcasing world-class cricket this summer."

The ECB has invested heavily in the competition, hoping to attract young and diverse audiences to the sport with matches comprising of 100 balls per innings with a change of ends after 10 deliveries.

The competition, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic, will begin on July 21 with a women's match between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals before the men's competition starts a day later.

The rest of the tournament will then see double-headers with women's and men's matches on the dame day.

