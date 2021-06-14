Vitality Blast: Jason Roy fires fifty as Surrey beat Glamorgan for third straight win

Jason Roy cracked three sixes and eight fours in his 35-ball 64 in Surrey's win over Glamorgan

Surrey's flying start to the Vitality Blast continued as they made it three wins from three, beating Glamorgan by five wickets in front of a 4,000 strong crowd at The Kia Oval on Monday night.

Chasing 167 to win, Jason Roy was the standout for Surrey, the England man smashing three sixes and eight fours in a 35-ball 64 at the top of the order.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne earlier struck 74 from 51 balls for Glamorgan, while Nick Selman chipped in with an impressive 43 off 28 deliveries, but the visitors' score of 166-8 proved to be insufficient against Surrey's destructive batting line-up.

Roy plundered 18 from Andrew Salter's second over, and 16 from Prem Sisodiya's third, to get the chase up and running with a bang - the 50 coming up for the home side inside four overs.

Will Jacks was caught at deep cover for 10 in the sixth over, but Roy continued on his merry way through to his half century until he skied Labuschagne's leg spin to the fielder at backward point in the ninth.

Sam Curran (1) and Jamie Overton (9) came and went quickly, but Laurie Evans (39) and 20-year-old talent Jamie Smith (35no) recovered the innings and steered Surrey comfortably towards an emphatic victory.

Earlier, young Surrey spinner Dan Moriarty impressed, taking 3-26 from his four overs to help derail the Glamorgan innings after Labuschagne and Selman's strong start.