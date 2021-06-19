Graham Thorpe to take charge of England for ODI series with Sri Lanka; George Garton receives first call-up

Graham Thorpe will take charge in Chris Silverwood's absence

Graham Thorpe will take charge of England for their one-day international series against Sri Lanka.

Thorpe will step up to ensure head coach Chris Silverwood takes a break during a congested year, with Paul Collingwood taking on the role for the three ODIs against Pakistan next month.

George Garton could make his England debut against Sri Lanka after being named in the squad for the first time. The Sussex fast bowler has been part of the England system through the Lions since 2016.

"We have been monitoring the progress of George for quite some time," said Silverwood.

"He has been a significant part of Sussex's bowling unit in white-ball cricket for an extended period.

"His ability to bowl quick with his point of difference being a left-armer certainly gives us options in this series, and he deserves his chance at this level."

Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood and Reece Topley all miss out due to injury along with Olly Stone, who has been ruled out for the rest of the summer after suffering a stress fracture of his lower back during the second Test defeat to New Zealand.

Silverwood confirmed that Ben Stokes will return to action with Durham this weekend after recovering from a fractured finger, and could feature for England in their T20 series against Pakistan.

England face Sri Lanka in Durham on June 29 in the opening game of their three-match series. The other games take place at the Kia Oval and Bristol's County Ground on July 1 and 4 respectively.

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.