England's Olly Stone ruled out for season with back injury | Ben Stokes to make comeback for Durham

England seamer Olly Stone has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a back injury.

The 27-year-old paceman, who played in England's Test defeat to New Zealand on his home ground at Edgbaston last week, has suffered a stress fracture of the lower back.

However, there was better news for England concerning Ben Stokes, who is due to feature in his first game for more than two months when Durham face Birmingham Bears in the Vitality Blast on Sunday.

Welcome back to the squad, Stokesy. 🦁👀



Tomorrow, Birmingham Bears (H)



Tickets ➡️ https://t.co/MwfFK9Hy8e pic.twitter.com/KwEPi4nZLL — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) June 19, 2021

England coach Chris Silverwood is hopeful the all-rounder - who underwent surgery on a broken finger while playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL - could be in contention for July's T20I series against Pakistan.

"Unfortunately, Olly Stone has been diagnosed with a stress fracture of his lower back and will miss the rest of the summer with the injury," said Silverwood.

"It is a great shame as Olly was showing real promise with the ball and would have been part of our selection plans for this series."

"We are pleased that Ben Stokes is returning to action with Durham this weekend. If everything goes to plan, I hope he could be available for selection for the series against Pakistan next month."