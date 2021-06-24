Becky Hill to perform at the opening match of The Hundred on July 21 at The Kia Oval

Becky Hill says it will be 'an incredible honour to be a part of this moment for women's sport'

British singer-songwriter Becky Hill will perform at the opening game of The Hundred next month.

Hill's performance will take place on July 21, the opening night of the new 100-ball competition as the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals women's teams face each other at the Kia Oval.

This will be the first time a women's match has started a major sporting event in the UK, with the ambition to elevate the women's game.

Looking ahead to the start of the tournament, Hill said: "What an incredible honour to be a part of this moment for women's sport. Not only to be back in front of a live audience performing my own songs which I've not been able to perform yet, but also to be there supporting the women's game and soaking up the atmosphere.

1:00 Stars from the women's and men's game will align for a brand new competition this summer, called The Hundred. It all begins on July 21! Stars from the women's and men's game will align for a brand new competition this summer, called The Hundred. It all begins on July 21!

"It finally feels like the summer is returning after being indoors for so long! The Hundred is a great idea. Thank you so much for having me, I can't wait to be a part of it!"

The announcement coincides with the launch of The Hundred's #BeThere film, an inspirational 'call to arms' from the sporting community to witness a truly historic moment as fans attend the first women's game.

1:45 Want to witness a truly historic moment? Then make sure you get your tickets for the first match of The Hundred! Want to witness a truly historic moment? Then make sure you get your tickets for the first match of The Hundred!

Mady Villiers, who will take part in the opening game for Oval Invincibles, said: "This is a really big moment for women's sport and it's incredibly exciting to be in one of the teams that will kick off The Hundred. We want as many fans as possible to be there on the opening night to support us and support the women's game.

0:27 Welsh Fire's Sophie Luff hopes The Hundred tournament this summer will help generate interest in cricket among young people Welsh Fire's Sophie Luff hopes The Hundred tournament this summer will help generate interest in cricket among young people

"I'm sure I'll be thinking about my bowling on the opening night itself but to know Becky will be performing is incredible. She's a really good artist to be singing at the opening game and I know she'll kick off The Hundred with a bang."

Further cementing the music credentials of The Hundred, a variety of live music acts courtesy of BBC Music Introducing will also be performing at games, with the likes of The Orielles, Jerub, Lady Sanity, Coach Party and Rachel K Collier bringing a real festival vibe to the competition.

To close the competition, Jax Jones, the Ivor Novello, BRIT and Grammy-nominated Producer, DJ and multi-instrumentalist behind some of the biggest dance anthems on the planet, will be performing at The Hundred Final at Lord's in London on August 21.

The competition will feature some of the best players from around the world competing in eight new city-based teams across England and Wales, with men's and women's competitions running alongside one another.

1:29 Heather Knight and Nasser Hussain are predicting plenty of excitement and drama from The Hundred tournament Heather Knight and Nasser Hussain are predicting plenty of excitement and drama from The Hundred tournament

Tickets cost £5 for under 16s with adult tickets starting at £10, under-fives go free. Aside from the first two games, tickets give you the chance to see a women's and men's game. Refund policies will be in place should matches be affected by Covid.

To purchase tickets visit thehundred.com

