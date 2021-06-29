T20 World Cup moved from India to UAE and Oman over Covid fears, ICC confirms

West Indies are the reigning T20 World Cup champions having beaten England back in the 2016 final

This year's Twenty20 World Cup has been moved to the United Arab Emirates and Oman due to India's ongoing battle against Covid-19, the International Cricket Council has announced.

The move has long been expected given the surge of infections in India and the postponement of the IPL season, which will also be completed in the UAE. The BCCI confirmed on Monday that the tournament would be moved.

A statement from the International Cricket Council read: "The venue for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates and Oman, with the tournament set to run from 17 October to 14 November.

"The tournament was originally set to be staged in India, but had to be shifted, given the consequences of the second wave of Covid-19 on the country.

0:43 Mark Wood explains the strict Covid protocols the England team are adhering to, after three Sri Lanka players were sent home for breaching rules. Mark Wood explains the strict Covid protocols the England team are adhering to, after three Sri Lanka players were sent home for breaching rules.

"The BCCI will remain the hosts of the event, which will now be held across four venues - Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground."

The first round of the tournament will see Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman and Papua New Guinea contest four places in the Super 12 stage, when the top eight ranked nations will enter.

Geoff Allardice, acting chief executive of the ICC, said: "Our priority is to deliver the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 safely, in full and in its current window.

"Whilst we are incredibly disappointed not to be hosting the event in India, the decision gives us the certainty we need to stage the event in a country that is a proven international host of multi-team events in a bio-secure environment. We will work closely with the BCCI, the Emirates Cricket Board and Oman Cricket to ensure fans can enjoy a wonderful celebration of cricket."

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is president of the BCCI, added: "The BCCI is looking forward to hosting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 tournament in UAE and Oman.

"We would have been happier hosting it in India but considering the uncertainty due to the Covid-19 situation and the importance of a world championship, the BCCI will now continue to host this tournament in UAE and Oman. The BCCI is looking forward to creating a spectacle."