The Hundred teams announce changes to overseas players due to challenges of Covid-19 pandemic

The Hundred teams have announced a host of changes to their overseas line-ups

Faf du Plessis will replace Aaron Finch as Northern Superchargers men's captain in The Hundred with all teams announcing replacements to their overseas players due to complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Laura Wolvaardt is also coming in for Alyssa Healy in the Superchargers women's team.

A number of players have had to withdraw from the inaugural 100-ball competition this summer as a result of the challenges caused by COVID-19 and the rescheduling of various international fixtures, while injury has forced New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson out of the tournament with his countryman Finn Allen taking his place at Birmingham Phoenix.

Allen is one part of a strong Kiwi contingent set to be involved with Adam Milne also joining the Phoenix as a replacement for Shaheen Afridi, while Colin Munro has signed for Manchester Originals, Rachel Priest replaces Elyse Villani at Trent Rockets and Glenn Phillips will feature for Welsh Fire until Kieron Pollard arrives following his international commitments with the West Indies.

South Africa will also be well represented with Suné Luus joining Welsh Fire and legspinner Imran Tahir signing up at Birmingham Phoenix. Second-ranked women's IT20 bowler Shabnim Ismail will replace Rachael Haynes at Oval Invincibles.

Meanwhile, the final 12 domestic slots in the women's squads have been finalised. Amongst the signings are 2020 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final hero, Charlotte Taylor at Southern Brave, 17-year-old Grace Scrivens at London Spirit, and South East Stars leg-spinner Danielle Gregory at Oval Invincibles.

In the men's competition, Manchester Originals have brought in England seamer Ollie Robinson to replace the retired Harry Gurney and Sam Hain for the injured Wayne Madsen.

Yorkshire's Jordan Thompson comes in for Northern Superchargers after Olly Stone was ruled out for the season with a back injury and the final replacement before the Vitality Wildcard Draft is Somerset's Will Smeed in place of the injured Henry Brookes at Birmingham Phoenix.

In addition, Western Storm head coach Mark O'Leary will replace Matthew Mott as head coach of the Welsh Fire women's squad. Mark will be supported by Lightning head coach Rob Taylor and Leeds/Bradford MCCU head coach Andrew Lawson as assistant coaches.

Northern Superchargers captain Faf du Plessis said: "It is a real honour to lead Northern Superchargers in their first season. Playing alongside the likes of Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid and Chris Lynn alongside a number of talented young players will be really exciting. I can't wait to get going in a few weeks' time."

Oval Invincibles star Shabnim Ismail added: "I'm absolutely buzzing to take part in The Hundred. To play in London will be really special, and I know I speak for all my South African team-mates when I say we are really looking forward to getting over to the UK and making history in the first year of The Hundred.

"In particular, I cannot wait to play in the opening fixture of the whole competition on July 21 at The Kia Oval, and maybe bowling the first ever ball in The Hundred."

Full list of Hundred signings/ replacements

Full list of The Hundred overseas signings Team Incoming player Outgoing player Birmingham Phoenix Adam Milne Shaheen Afridi Birmingham Phoenix Imran Tahir Adam Zampa Birmingham Phoenix Finn Allen Kane Williamson (injury) Birmingham Phoenix Erin Burns Ashleigh Gardner London Spirit Josh Inglis Glenn Maxwell Manchester Originals Carlos Brathwaite Shadab Khan Manchester Originals Colin Munro Nicholas Pooran Northern Superchargers Faf du Plessis Aaron Finch Northern Superchargers Laura Kimmince Nicola Carey Northern Superchargers Laura Wolvaardt Alyssa Healy Oval Invincibles Shabnim Ismail Rachael Haynes Southern Brave Amanda-Jade Wellington Amelia Kerr Trent Rockets Wahab Riaz Nathan Coulter-Nile Trent Rockets Heather Graham Annabel Sutherland Trent Rockets Sammy-Jo Johnson Sophie Molineux Trent Rockets Rachel Priest Elyse Villani Welsh Fire Jimmy Neesham (first three games) Jhye Richardson Welsh Fire Glenn Phillips (until Pollard arrives) Kieron Pollard Welsh Fire Piepa Clearly Georgia Wareham Welsh Fire Sune Luus Meg Lanning Welsh Fire Georgia Redmayne Beth Mooney

Domestic signings Team Incoming player Outgoing player Birmingham Phoenix Will Smeed Henry Brookes (injury) London Spirit Grace Scrivens N/A Manchester Originals Laura Jackson N/A Manchester Originals Ollie Robinson Harry Gurney (retired) Manchester Originals Sam Hain Wayne Madsen (injury) Northern Superchargers Sterre Kalis N/A Northern Superchargers Kalea Moore N/A Northern Superchargers Jordan Thompson Olly Stone (injury) Oval Invincibles Danielle Gregory N/A Southern Brave Ella McCaughan N/A Southern Brave Charlotte Taylor N/A Trent Rockets Ella Claridge N/A Trent Rockets Emily Windsor N/A Welsh Fire Bethan Ellis N/A Welsh Fire Lissy Macleod N/A Welsh Fire Nicole Harvey N/A

