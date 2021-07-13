James Vince hits maiden England hundred to lead them to ODI series sweep over Pakistan

James Vince made his maiden international hundred as he led England in a record ODI chase at Edgbaston

James Vince scored a maiden international hundred to take England to a thrilling three-wicket win over Pakistan as they completed a 3-0 series sweep.

After Babar Azam made a masterful 158 to help the tourists reach 331-9, Phil Salt (37 from 22 balls) set the tone for the chase with a typically forceful knock but with the hosts precariously placed at 165-5, it was the class and composure of Vince (102 from 95) alongside Lewis Gregory (77 from 69) that allowed England to get over the line.

The pair put on 129 for the sixth wicket before they succumbed in successive Haris Rauf overs, leaving Craig Overton and Brydon Carse, who claimed a first international five-for in the Pakistan innings, to complete the highest successful chase in a one-day international at Edgbaston with 12 balls to spare.

Carse finished it in style with a glorious cover drive for four to ensure the majority of a bumper ground on #BlueForBob Day could go home happy.

