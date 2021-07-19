Alex Davies to leave Lancashire and join Warwickshire on a three-year deal at the end of the season

Alex Davies will leave behind Lancashire and join Warwickshire on a three-year deal at the end of the 2021 season

Lancashire wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Davies has signed for Warwickshire on a three-year deal and will join up with his new county at the end of the 2021 season.

The 26-year-old, who has represented England Lions, came through the ranks at Lancashire, making his first-team debut in 2011 and has gone on to be an integral member of the squad across all three formats.

Davies said upon his signing: "Warwickshire are a massive club with a proud tradition of winning.

"The Bears squad have potential to win trophies and I want to contribute to future success. At the same time, I remain totally committed to my ambition to play cricket for England and I believe that Warwickshire can help me do that."

Warwickshire director of cricket Paul Farbrace said: "This is a huge signing for the county and it shows the level of progress that our team is making.

"Alex has firmly established himself as one of the best wicketkeeper-batters in the domestic game and he knows what it takes to win."

Davies became the first wicketkeeper to pass 1,000 runs in a season for Lancashire in 2017, but has found his opportunities with the gloves limited in recent campaigns.

Davies added: "I would like to thank Lancashire Cricket for giving me the opportunity to represent the Red Rose and to play at Emirates Old Trafford. It has been an honour to do so. But the time is now right to look for a new challenge."

Lancashire director of cricket Paul Allott said: "We are sad to see Alex leave Lancashire, but respect his decision to move on.

"On behalf of everybody at the club, I would like to thank Alex for his commitment and efforts during his time at Emirates Old Trafford and wish him well for the next stage of his career."