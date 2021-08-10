Joe Root: Moeen Ali 'a big contender' to play England's second Test against India at Lord's

England captain Joe Root says he has 'always been a huge fan' of Moeen Ali and is delighted to have him back in the Test squad. England captain Joe Root says he has 'always been a huge fan' of Moeen Ali and is delighted to have him back in the Test squad.

England captain Joe Root says he is confident Moeen Ali can once again be a match-winner in Test cricket following his recall to the squad for the second Test against India at Lord's.

Moeen has predominantly spent the last two years as a limited-overs specialist, with his only Test appearance since the 2019 Ashes coming in February, in England's second Test defeat to India in Chennai.

The 34-year-old all-rounder has most recently been in fabulous form for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred, captaining the team to the top of the men's table.

"He's certainly a big contender to play," Root told reporters on Tuesday. "He has been called up to the squad for his capability with both bat and ball.

"The message is: just to go out there and be Moeen Ali. He has the ability to win games with bat and ball, he's proven that. He plays his best cricket when he is enjoying it and he's full of confidence - it certainly looks that way at the moment, the way he has taken to The Hundred.

Watch Moeen Ali smash five massive sixes during his 59 for the Birmingham Phoenix against the Welsh Fire in The Hundred.

"With the way he has led Birmingham Phoenix, I would happily give him a huge amount of responsibility if he does play because he responds extremely well to that.

"He is a leader within the dressing room, a great personality who drags people with him on the field and in the dressing room, so it will be great to have him back around.

"He is a great ambassador for the game so it's wonderful to see him back in the Test arena. If he gets an opportunity he'll be desperate to impress and show everyone how good he is in Test cricket as well as white-ball cricket.

Moeen Ali pictured at Lord's as he practises ahead of the second Test between England and India

"When you come into a series with not much cricket behind you, that is where you have to call on your experiences and he's certainly got that in bagfuls."

Following the drawn first Test, head coach Chris Silverwood has already hinted that changes could potentially come at the top of the order, with England's top three of Rory Burns, Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley struggling for runs recently.

England head coach Chris Silverwood has conceded that time is running out for his top order batsmen to prove themselves, after another disappointing display at Trent Bridge.

Haseeb Hameed is in the squad, standing by for his second chance at international level after making his debut as a 19-year-old in India, and Root has been impressed by the work he is putting in after a couple of fallow years.

"One thing I'd say about Has is that ever since the first day I met him I've been extremely impressed with him as a person, his maturity as a young man back then," said Root.

"I think that served him really well during a difficult spell in his career and now you're seeing him come into some really good form.

Could Haseeb Hameed be in line for a Test recall five years on from his debut series as a 19-year-old in India?

"We think of him physically maturing but I think his game has grown as well, he's added shots to what is a very strong defence and has turned himself into a brilliant player."

England might also be able to call upon Ollie Pope to strengthen the batting reserves as the Surrey man returns to fitness after sitting out the first Test.

"It would be nice to see him get through another fitness test, he should be fit," said Root.

"That's the plan, for him to be up and running and ready to go. That gives us another opportunity to have another player available for selection."

