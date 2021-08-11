Chris Cairns: Former New Zealand all-rounder in intensive care in Sydney after 'major medical event'

Chris Cairns played over 200 ODIs for New Zealand, as well as 62 Tests

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is in an intensive care unit at a Sydney hospital after being moved from Canberra for urgent treatment following a serious health event.

St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney said Cairns had been admitted on Tuesday, with a spokesperson saying: "He is in a serious but stable condition in intensive care."

Cairns' wife Melanie released a statement via New Zealand Cricket on Wednesday, saying: "As has now been widely reported in the media, Chris suffered a major medical event in Canberra late last week.

"He initially underwent surgery in Canberra but the seriousness of his condition is such that he has now been transferred to St Vincent's hospital in Sydney, where he has undergone further cardiovascular surgery.

"Chris' family and friends are heartened by the respectful and warm manner in which this terrible news has been reported and received by the public, both in New Zealand and around the world, and thanks everyone for their warm wishes, prayers and kind words."

Our thoughts are with former Nottinghamshire all-rounder, Chris Cairns, in his ongoing battle with serious illness.

New Zealand media outlet Newshub on Tuesday reported 51-year-old Cairns had recently suffered an aortic dissection during a heart incident in Canberra. An aortic dissection is a tear in the body's main artery.

Regarded one of the best all-rounders of his era, Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 ODIs and two T20 matches for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006, before becoming a television pundit.

His father Lance also represented New Zealand in cricket.

The news has rocked New Zealand, where former team-mates expressed sympathy for his family.

"It's absolutely devastating. It's the worst news you could possibly get," former New Zealand team-mate Chris Harris told local media.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White added: "We're deeply concerned to hear of Chris Cairns' medical emergency.

"Our thoughts are with his family in Aus and here in NZ. Chris is a much loved husband, father and son - and remains one of our finest all-rounders.

"We hope he's able to make a full recovery."