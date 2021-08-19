Royal London One-Day Cup final: Kiran Carlson leads Glamorgan to 58-run victory over Durham

Watch the best bits from the final of the 2021 Royal London Final as Glamorgan beat Durham by 58 runs Watch the best bits from the final of the 2021 Royal London Final as Glamorgan beat Durham by 58 runs

Captain Kiran Carlson top-scored with 82 as Glamorgan secured their first silverware since 2004 with a 58-run win over Durham in the Royal London One-Day Cup final, at Trent Bridge.

Carlson's 59-ball knock propelled Glamorgan to 296-9 - a total that proved out of Durham's reach despite an unbeaten 84 off 83 deliveries from Sean Dickson.

Durham slipped away to 238 all out off 45.1 overs in the face of impressive returns from Andrew Salter (3-42), Lukas Carey (2-47) and Joe Cooke (2-57).

But fittingly it was seamer Michael Hogan (1-27) who - at the age of 40 - claimed the winning wicket when Chris Rushworth was caught behind first ball to spark jubilant celebrations in the Welsh county's camp.

Durham - who chose to bowl - picked up one wicket in the opening powerplay, which ended honours even with Glamorgan on 44-1.

Rushworth (1-37) grabbed the first scalp of the final as Hamish Rutherford (17 off 15) picked out Alex Lees on the leg-side as he looked to up the run-rate.

Steven Reingold (14) got up and running with back-to-back driven fours off Ben Raine (3-58) but the main thrust of the innings came from a third-wicket stand of 106 off 95 balls between Carlson and opener Nick Selman (36 off 74).

Carlson accelerated with authority, launching Scott Borthwick for one mighty straight six and then another over deep midwicket to reach his fifty off 40 balls - his second half-century in this year's competition.

Selman rotated the strike sensibly, contributing 17 as the 100-run stand came up off 90 balls, only to fall to Matty Potts (3-55) shortly after as he miscued a pull.

Potts struck again with his very next ball, trapping Billy Root lbw, and when the seamer had Carlson caught behind in his following over Glamorgan had slipped from 157-2 to 160-5.

Cooke (29 off 29) and Tom Cullen (24) rebuilt and Glamorgan's chances of recovering to get close to 300 were boosted by Salter's cameo of 33 from 22 deliveries.

The tail kept up the momentum through James Weighell (15) and last pair Carey and Hogan, who added a valuable 33 runs off 24 balls.

Durham's confidence in chasing down the total was well-founded given the prolific form of Graham Clark and Lees in the tournament - and the omens looked good for them when Clark was dropped on 12 at slip by Selman off Hogan.

The openers steered the score to 45-0 after 10 overs only for Glamorgan to pick up four wickets for 27 runs to turn the tables.

Spinner Salter shifted the momentum by knocking back Lees' off-stump with his third ball before Clark holed out to Weighell looking to clear deep midwicket - his overall tally for the competition closing on 646 runs in nine innings.

The same bowler-catcher combination removed David Bedingham for a five-ball duck after Borthwick (10) could only chip Weighell's slower ball into the leg-side.

With Hogan tying up one end, the board read 99-4 at the halfway stage - Durham's hopes resting heavily on Cameron Bancroft.

The Australian's risk-free approach produced a run-a-ball fifty and a stand of 85 with Dickson but just when the tie appeared back in the balance, Bancroft miscued a Reingold long-hop into the hands of substitute fielder Andy Gorvin.

Dickson's half-century came up off 61 balls but could only look on as Raine (10) miscued Cooke to Hogan at mid-off and Luke Doneathy (10) skied Carey to Carlson.

Liam Treaskis went down attacking before Hogan sealed matters before summing up Glamorgan's agonising wait for a trophy by admitting: "I've been trying for 17 seasons to get this".

Durham captain Scott Borthwick reflects on his side's defeat as he picks up the Royal London Player of the Year award.