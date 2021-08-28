Ollie Robinson ready-made for England Test success, says Nasser Hussain after innings win over India

Ollie Robinson celebrates one of his five wickets in the Indian second innings as England won by an innings at Headingley

Nasser Hussain heaps praise on England's bowlers - believing they've unearthed a gem in Ollie Robinson - and marvels at Joe Root, their most successful captain, after England clinched an innings-and-76-run win over India in the third Test at Headingley...

'Robinson ready-made for Test cricket'

Robinson finished with fine figures of 5-65 - his second Test five-for in four matches - as England bowled India out for 278 in their second innings to secure victory on the fourth morning at Headingley.

It was an outstanding bowling performance from England. Twice in the game as well; 78 all out in the first innings and 63 for 8 today.

Robinson, in particular, since he has come in this side, he has just looked ready for Test match cricket.

I think Shane [Warne] in the commentary box compared him to Josh Hazlewood of Australia, that sort of bowler that is at you all the time - and that's a good compliment, because he's a serious bowler, especially where England are going next. He will be a real asset Down Under.

He has been getting wickets for fun for Sussex - getting them for 15 apiece in county cricket.

His lengths were immaculate, he does just enough with the ball; he is quick enough; he bowls long spells.

The only things I'd say about him is, look after him a bit. England have already lost quite a few bowlers and this is now his third Test in a row - the mental and physical drain of Test match cricket is so much different from first-class cricket.

One thing that will keep you going though is taking wickets. He'll want to play every single game and bowl all the time.

"It has been phenomenal to watch him perform as he has done. He has had a big influence on all the Test matches he has played. We have known how skilful he is and the question mark was if he could back it up in his third spell when the ball is a little bit older. He has shown a huge amount of skill in doing that time and time again with a big workload under his belt." Joe Root on Ollie Robinson

Anderson vs Kohli 'great theatre'

Virat Kohli added 10 to his overnight score of 45 before becoming one of Robinson's five victims; earlier, it looked like Anderson had him caught behind for 46 to end a sensational over, only for Kohli to successfully overturn the decision on DRS.

Robinson ended up with the wickets, but that spell Anderson bowled at that top end, he was back on it today as well.

Anderson vs Kohli was great theatre. It's the battle we've all been looking forward to. It started in 2014, where Anderson won it, Kohli got the better of things in 2018, but Jimmy has gone back to being in charge of the battle.

Kohli couldn't lay a bat on him - inside edge, outside edge - Anderson's lengths were brilliant, and he thought he had him.

A massive noise, Kohli thought he nicked it but then [Ajinkya] Rahane said 'just wait, you might have flicked your front pad'."

'England most successful captain'

England's innings victory moves Joe Root on to 27 wins as captain, one clear of Michael Vaughan for the most wins by an England skipper - he also continued his fine form with the bat with 121 in the first innings, his sixth Test century in a calendar year.

He goes past his hero growing up, Vaughan, another Yorkshireman. And what a ground to do it on, his home ground.

Root is sometimes much maligned as a captain, everyone says great player, but what's he like as a captain? Well, he is England's most successful.

He has had to, for a long time, put up without having his best side - for a year now he has captained with his hand tied behind his back due to rest and rotation and with various bowlers injured.

To continue to bat and captain the way he has done throughout that period, and play with a smile on his face, he is a great ambassador for our game.

We know that sometimes, as captain, it affects your batting. We make our best player captain and it affects them - whether it be Atherton, Strauss, Cook, whoever - the scores diminish.

But Root, he looks at himself during lockdown, thought how am I going to get better? The stats, the conversions, the big hundreds, the consistency, the fluency, it has all come together perfectly. He's a wonderful batsman.

Is Pant batting in the wrong spot for India?

Rishabh Pant lasted only seven balls, scoring one run, before edging Robinson to third slip; the hugely talented, aggressive wicketkeeper-batsman is averaging just 17.40 across the first three Tests of the series.

Pant's stay at the crease lasts just seven balls and ends rather tamely as he just wafts an edge to Overton at third slip. Pant's stay at the crease lasts just seven balls and ends rather tamely as he just wafts an edge to Overton at third slip.

I don't think you should be changing Rishabh Pant. He's already shown he can play in different ways, he doesn't walk off saying 'that's the way I play'.

He did it against England on a turning pitch in Ahmedabad, he soaked it up, soaked it up, England took the new ball and then he smashed Anderson and [Ben] Stokes all over the place.

The key for me is his place in the side. He's batting at six, which is fine if you have two batters behind him in [Ravi] Jadeja and [Ravi] Ashwin, six, seven, eight - that's three No 7s if you like - that's fine. The other option is to go with six batters and just slide Pant and Jadeja down one spot.

But if you have him at six, Jadeja or Ashwin at seven and then four London buses after that, that's a long tail I'm afraid.

India do a lot of good things but I'm not sure - and I know they got away with it at Lord's - but they've got to change the balance of their side, they really do.

England get two early wickets and it's almost as if [Jasprit] Bumrah is looking for his batting gear, That leaves you very vulnerable.

Watch day one of the fourth Test between England and India at the Kia Oval from 10am, Thursday on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.