Ollie Robinson runs through India as England level series with thumping innings win at Headingley

Ollie Robinson claimed his second Test five-for as England claimed thumping victory in Leeds

Ollie Robinson led the charge as England tore through India on the fourth morning at Emerald Headingley to clinch a comprehensive innings and 76-run win in the third Test.

The England seamer dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (91) and Virat Kohli (55) in the first hour to start the charge and finished with Test-best figures of 5-65 as the tourists crumbled.

India had started the morning with hopes of salvaging something from the match but lost 8-63 in the session in a collapse to rival their 78 all out in the first innings.

Craig Overton claimed the two wickets in three balls to finish the job for England, who draw level at 1-1 in the series with two Tests to play.

More to follow...

