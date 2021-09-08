Jos Buttler will keep wicket for England in fifth Test against India with Jonny Bairstow or Ollie Pope to miss out

England head coach Chris Silverwood speaks to Jonny Bairstow at the Kia Oval last week

Jos Buttler will return as England's vice-captain and wicketkeeper for Friday's fifth LV= Insurance Test against India, leaving Jonny Bairstow in doubt over his place.

Buttler missed the 157-run defeat at the Kia Oval to be present at the birth of his second child but has returned to the squad at Emirates Old Trafford.

Captain Joe Root confirmed he would make an immediate return to the side, meaning one of Bairstow or Ollie Pope will have to drop out.

England vs India Live on

Root also confirmed that Moeen Ali remained the side's number one spinner. Jack Leach has been recalled for the match but is relying on a turning track in Manchester to get into the side as a second spin option.

Explaining the decision to go straight back to Buttler, who has averaged 14.40 with the bat, Root said: "He's the vice captain of this team. He is integral to what we're about.

"I know his output in terms of runs this series hasn't been as high as he would have liked, or as we would like, but we know what a great player he is.

Surrey batsman Ollie Pope scored 81 during the fourth Test against India Surrey batsman Ollie Pope scored 81 during the fourth Test against India

"I think Jonny knew exactly what the scenario was when given the opportunity to keep last week."

On Leach's prospects of making his first appearance of the summer, Root added: "I'd say Moeen is our first spinner, yes.

"I'm sure Jack will be desperate to take an opportunity if granted one, but we've not seen the pitches. We know what you can get sometimes here at Old Trafford, it can spin and that could be an option that we have to look at with two spinners."

England are on familiar territory in Manchester, having played three Tests there last summer due to the bio-security demands in lockdown. They won all three, including a memorable chase against Pakistan led by Buttler, and Root will be hoping the return inspires his fellow batsmen.

Root has scored six of England's seven Test centuries in 2021 and needs more support.

"You've got to take that upon yourself, it comes from within the individual. You've got to get greedy," he said.

"We've spoken about this a bit as a side - can you be the one to go and make that big score and really put us in a position of strength?

"What I've managed to do well so far this year is I know where I want to score my runs, I know where my big strengths are and I just back them completely. I trust in my decision-making under pressure and, when I've got in, I've felt like I've had that mindset that it's going to take something very special to get me out.

"Hopefully, that can be infectious and feature in the rest of the batting group. It just takes that one person to go and do it. It can very quickly spread like wildfire to the rest of the group."

Watch the fifth and final Test between England and India live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am on Friday.