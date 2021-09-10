England vs India: Fifth Test at Old Trafford called off due to potential Covid-19 cases in tourists' camp

India head coach Ravi Shastri (left) tested positive for Covid-19 during the fourth Test at The Oval

The fifth Test between England and India has been called off as the tourists were unable to field a team due to fears of an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in their camp.

India cancelled a practice session on Thursday ahead of the match after a member of their support staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Head coach Ravi Shastri tested positive during India's fourth Test victory at The Oval and has since been isolating with bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel.

The ECB initially announced that India had forfeited the Test, but later clarified that was not the case. India led the five-Test series 2-1 going into the final match at Old Trafford and the ICC will now determine the outcome of the match and series result.

India went into the final Test match seeking to seal a series win

In an updated statement, the ECB said: "Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled.

"Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team.

"We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many.

"Further information will be shared in due course."

Former England batsman Mark Butcher says it's an 'absolute shame' that the final Test between England and India will not take place. Former England batsman Mark Butcher says it's an 'absolute shame' that the final Test between England and India will not take place.

Players were due to leave to play in the rescheduled Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 at the conclusion of the final Test in Manchester.

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and net bowler Dayanand Garani tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Test series.

Hussain: Fifth Test match situation a 'mess'

Former England batsman Mark Butcher says it's an 'absolute shame' that the final Test between England and India will not take place. Former England batsman Mark Butcher says it's an 'absolute shame' that the final Test between England and India will not take place.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports News: "I have a lot of sympathy with the Indian players as they've had two physios (test positive) and the second one would have been treating all the players with some sore bodies ahead of a fifth Test match.

"You cannot do physiotherapy without close contact. Even those players have tested negative a couple of times now, the incubation period means they are worried that two or three days into the Test match they test positive and three or four players go down.

"My actual sympathy is with the crowd. People would have taken days off work, booked hotels and you can imagine how people would have come here to watch this Test match with it set up perfectly - India 2-1 ahead and England looking to bounce back.

"It's a real shame that it has to end on such a low note."