Ireland beat Zimbabwe to draw ODI series 1-1 as Brendan Taylor's international career ends with loss

Josh Little took three wickets as Ireland beat Zimbabwe in the third ODI in Stormont

Ireland secured a 1-1 series draw after beating Zimbabwe by seven wickets on DLS in a rain-disrupted third ODI in Stormont as Brendan Taylor bowed out from international cricket with defeat.

Ireland dismissed Zimbabwe for 131 in 34 overs, with Taylor - who announced on Sunday that he was calling time on his international career - bowled by Josh Little (3-33) for just seven in his 284th and final appearance.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine (57 of 65 balls) was the only batsman to pass 16, with spinner Andy McBrine (3-26) matching seamer Little in taking three wickets in an innings that had been reduced to 42 overs and then 38 due to rain

Ireland were set a revised 118 from 32 overs after further rain but needed just 22.2 following major contributions from Paul Stirling (43 off 40) and skipper Andy Balbirnie (34 off 43).

Forever grateful for the journey. Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tOsYzoE5eH — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) September 12, 2021

Former skipper William Porterfield hit 16, while Harry Tector (13no) guided Ireland home alongside George Dockrell (0no).

Zimbabwe had won the opening game of the series before the second was rained off.

The African side will now begin a three-match T20 series against Scotland on Wednesday.

They will be without Taylor, though, who ends his Zimbabwe career with 9,938 runs and 17 hundreds across the formats.