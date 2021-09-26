Moeen Ali: England all-rounder retires from Test cricket

Moeen Ali has retired from Test cricket

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has retired from Test cricket.

The 34-year-old, who made 64 Test appearances after making his debut in 2014, leaves the game's longest format with 2,916 runs and 195 wickets.

Moeen, who is part of England's squad for the T20 World Cup later this month, intends to continue playing limited-overs cricket at both international and domestic level.

"I'm 34 now and I want to play for as long as I can and I just want to enjoy my cricket," Moeen said in a statement released by the ECB.

"I've enjoyed Test cricket but that intensity can be too much sometimes and I feel like I've done enough of it and I'm happy and content with how I've done."

Moeen: I struggled mentally against India

In a separate interview with ESPNcricinfo, Moeen said that he had "struggled" mentally during this summer's Test series against India, which had helped him reach his decision to retire.

Having initially been left out of England's squad, Moeen was recalled for the second Test at Lord's and made his first home Test appearance since the 2019 Ashes.

England lost at Lord's but levelled the series at Headingley, before India won at the Oval - in a game for which Moeen was named vice-captain to Joe Root - to take a 2-1 lead. The fifth Test at Old Trafford was then postponed due to coronavirus concerns among India's squad.

Moeen took six wickets in three matches against India this summer

"I felt like I was done, to be honest," Ali said. "I was hoping to play the last Test - there were a couple of milestones I wanted to pass - but once that (Old Trafford) game got called off, I realised that was it.

"Headingley was a great win but I just found I couldn't concentrate. I've played rash shots before and had poor games before. But I just felt like I wasn't in it. I've never felt that before. It's not that I didn't want to perform, I just didn't feel like I was fully wholeheartedly into it.

"You try your best. I just found it really hard to get in the zone bowling, batting and in the field. And the more I tried, I just couldn't do it. In the past when I came back into the team, it might take a bit of time but then I'm all in. But that series, I just couldn't do it.

"The atmosphere felt really good. It was really nice to be back in the dressing room. But I just found cricketing-wise it was a bit of a struggle."

Moeen, who admits he was tempted by the prospect of this winter's tour of Australia, also explained how the ECB's decision not to give him a central contract following his dropping during the 2019 Ashes ultimately hastened his exit from Test cricket.

Moeen played the first Test against Australia two years ago at Edgbaston before taking a break from all forms of cricket after he was omitted for the second match of the series. He didn't return to England's Test side until their tour of India at the beginning of this year.

"And then I didn't get a contract," Ali said regarding 2019. "I had asked for a break and was told it was because they weren't sure how much I was going to play. It was very disappointing at the time. So I looked to crack on and play franchise cricket.

"But then it possibly took too long to make my way back into the team. I didn't play enough first-class cricket and by the time I did get back into the team for that one Test in Chennai, I was on a different path.

"I don't think I lost interest in Test cricket but I think I lost the ability to do it as best as you can.

"There was part of me thinking about the Ashes this winter. I would have loved to go back and do well because last time I didn't do so well. But I just felt like I couldn't do it for that long. It's such a long trip if I'm not 'in it'. If I felt like I did in India when I was out there, then I would probably retire after one match. So it's done."

'I want to inspire British Muslims'

Moeen, a highly popular figure with England supporters throughout his Test career, says he hopes that he has inspired future generations of British Muslims to represent their country.

While there have been several Muslim players to represent England before Ali, his proud and open display of his faith has been a notable element of his career.

Ali explained that he was inspired by former South Africa Test captain Hashim Amla, who became the Proteas first permanent non-white skipper in 2014.

"It always takes somebody to inspire you or takes somebody to think if he can do it I can and I hope there are a few people out there who are thinking that," Ali said.

"I know he wasn't English but someone like Hashim Amla, when I first saw him, I thought if he can do it I can do it, it does take that little spark.

"I'd love one day in 8-10 years' time to say Moeen made it easier for me. There have been guys before me who made it easier, so you hope to open the door for someone else."