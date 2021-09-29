Will Rhodes and Rob Yates centuries put Warwickshire in control against Lancashire in Bob Willis Trophy Final

Warwickshire's Rob Yates (left) celebrates his century with team-mate Will Rhodes during day two of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's

Centuries from Will Rhodes and Rob Yates put Warwickshire firmly in control against Lancashire on day two of the Bob Willis Trophy Final.

Skipper Rhodes ended unbeaten on 151 after opener Yates made 113 as the Bears closed on 464-7 at Lord's to lead by a massive 386 having razed their opponents for just 78 on day one.

Dom Sibley (57), Sam Hain (55) and Michael Burgess (44) also made healthy contributions for the Bears, while Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson struck three times to move past 100 first-class wickets.

Warwickshire began the day on 120-0 with a lead of 42 under gloriously sunny skies and added a further 13 before Lancashire picked up their first wicket of the innings.

Sibley was the man to go shortly after reaching his fifty, missing a nip-backer from Tom Bailey by a distance to fall lbw.

🧨 Bailey does the business! 🧨



Sibley falls lbw for 57 - don't miss a ball on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event and YouTube for day two of the #BWTFinal 👍🏏



💻 YouTube 👉 https://t.co/F8UFIBxQkv

📋 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/LLx8fIS31m pic.twitter.com/vKKJUdeWnm — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 29, 2021

Skipper Rhodes came to the crease with an ideal platform to build on and wasted no time improving his side's impressive position, scoring 50 off 89 balls before lunch.

The highlight of a session that produced 104 runs, though, was the moment Yates reached his fifth century of the season and sixth overall with a punched boundary off the back foot of a delivery from Parkinson that kept low outside off stump.

💯 for Yates - his sixth ton in 32 first-class games & 5th this season! 👏👏👏



Don't miss a ball on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event and YouTube for day two of the #BWTFinal 👍🏏



💻 YouTube 👉 https://t.co/UI3qfqD6Lr

📋 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/LLx8fIS31m pic.twitter.com/H9CmLh9bvn — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 29, 2021

It was no more than the University of Birmingham student deserved for his impressive strokeplay and Lancashire's frustration wasn't helped when Parkinson couldn't quite cling on to a sharp return chance offered by Rhodes on 50.

It was a miss that did prove costly as Warwickshire ground their opponents into the dirt in the afternoon session despite the loss of Yates.

The opener fell advancing down the pitch to try and drive a wide delivery from Parkinson to the rope only to edge it - Luke Wells doing well to take the catch at slip after the ball flashed past Alex Davies' gloves.

👏👏 Well, well WELLS! 👏👏



Yates snicks Parkinson to fall for 1⃣1⃣3⃣ off 222 balls. Warks 243-2



Don't miss a ball on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event and YouTube for day two of the #BWTFinal 👍🏏



💻 YouTube 👉 https://t.co/UI3qfqD6Lr

📋 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/LLx8fIS31m pic.twitter.com/PUsPfHXHSN — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 29, 2021

Any Lancashire hopes that the arrival of the new ball would quickly deepen the in-roads quickly evaporated as Hain feasted on too many deliveries on his pads.

Rhodes looked equally comfortable - although he brought up his seventh hundred in 71 first-class matches and first this season - by snicking his 174th ball to third man for two.

💯 CENTURY FOR THE SKIPPER 💯



What a time for Rhodes to bag his first of the season!



Don't miss a ball on Sky Sports Mix, Main Event and YouTube #BWTFinal 👍🏏



💻 YouTube 👉 https://t.co/UI3qfqD6Lr

📋 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/LLx8fIS31m pic.twitter.com/fhVXKGc3eL — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 29, 2021

Jack Blatherwick was again the bowler as Hain reached his fifty off 62 balls with a crisply-driven boundary through the covers - his seventh four.

The clouds briefly gathered over Lord's after tea and with them came the darkest spell of Warwickshire's day as Hain played down the wrong line and lost his off-stump to Blatherwick before Luke Wells span one past the edge to bowl Matthew Lamb for a six-ball duck, making it 341-4.

Burgess and Rhodes progressed the score to 425 with a fifth-wicket stand of 84, before Burgess became Parkinson's 100th first-class victim - stumped by Davies after the bowler had spun an excellent delivery past his outside edge.

Tim Bresnan (4) and Danny Briggs (2) fell before stumps, leaving Craig Miles (12no) alongside Rhodes, who reached 150 from 274 deliveries.

Watch day three of the Bob Willis Trophy final between Warwickshire and Lancashire from 10.20am, Thursday on Sky Sports Mix and Main Event.