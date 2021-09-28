Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
Warwicks
22-0 (4.0 ov)
In Play
Lancashire
78
Warwickshire trail Lancashire by 56 runs with 10 wickets remaining
Warwicks 1st Innings21-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.M. Yates
|Not out
|13
|11
|3
|0
|118.18
|D.P. Sibley
|Not out
|8
|13
|1
|0
|61.54
|Extras
|1w
|1
|Total
|3.3 Overs, 0 wkts
|21
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|T.E. Bailey
|2
|0
|12
|0
|6.00
|J.M. Blatherwick
|1.3
|0
|9
|0
|6.00
Lancashire 1st Innings78 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|G.P. Balderson
|c Bresnan b Norwell
|1
|9
|0
|0
|11.11
|A.L. Davies
|c&b Miles
|7
|11
|1
|0
|63.64
|L.W.P. Wells
|b Miles
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.J. Bohannon
|c Sibley b Johal
|17
|39
|3
|0
|43.59
|D.J. Vilas (c)
|lbw Miles
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.J. Croft
|lbw Miles
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0.00
|R.P. Jones
|c Burgess b Norwell
|1
|7
|0
|0
|14.29
|L. Wood
|Not out
|46
|60
|8
|0
|76.67
|T.E. Bailey
|lbw Johal
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.M. Blatherwick
|c Hain b Johal
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.W. Parkinson
|c Burgess b Miles
|4
|6
|1
|0
|66.67
|Extras
|2nb,
|2
|Total
|All Out, 27.5 Overs
|78
Fall of Wickets
- 8 Balderson 2.4ov
- 8 Davies 3.4ov
- 9 Wells 5.3ov
- 9 Vilas 5.6ov
- 11 Croft 7.5ov
- 12 Jones 8.6ov
- 47 Bohannon 16.5ov
- 57 Bailey 20.5ov
- 57 Blatherwick 22.6ov
- 78 Parkinson 27.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Norwell
|6
|2
|9
|2
|1.50
|Miles
|9.5
|1
|28
|5
|2.85
|M.S. Johal
|8
|3
|29
|3
|3.63
|Bresnan
|4
|2
|12
|0
|3.00
Match Details
- Date
- 28th Sep - 1st Oct 2021
- Toss
- Warwickshire won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- D J Millns, M Burns
- TV Umpire
- A G Wharf