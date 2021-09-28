Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

Warwicks

22-0 (4.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

Lancashire

78

Warwicks vs Lancashire

SUMMARY
Warwicks 1st 21-0 (3.3 ov)
Lancashire 1st 78All out (27.5 ov)
Warwickshire trail Lancashire by 56 runs with 10 wickets remaining

Warwicks 1st Innings21-0

warwicks Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.M. Yates Not out 13 11 3 0 118.18
D.P. Sibley Not out 8 13 1 0 61.54
Extras 1w 1
Total 3.3 Overs, 0 wkts 21
To Bat: 
W.M.H. Rhodes,
S.R. Hain,
M.J. Lamb,
M.G.K. Burgess,
T.T. Bresnan,
D.R. Briggs,
C.N. Miles,
L.C. Norwell,
M.S. Johal

Fall of Wickets

Lancashire Bowling
O M R W Econ
T.E. Bailey 2 0 12 0 6.00
J.M. Blatherwick 1.3 0 9 0 6.00

Lancashire 1st Innings78 All out

lancashire Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
G.P. Balderson c Bresnan b Norwell 1 9 0 0 11.11
A.L. Davies c&b Miles 7 11 1 0 63.64
L.W.P. Wells b Miles 0 5 0 0 0.00
J.J. Bohannon c Sibley b Johal 17 39 3 0 43.59
D.J. Vilas (c) lbw Miles 0 3 0 0 0.00
S.J. Croft lbw Miles 0 9 0 0 0.00
R.P. Jones c Burgess b Norwell 1 7 0 0 14.29
L. Wood Not out 46 60 8 0 76.67
T.E. Bailey lbw Johal 0 12 0 0 0.00
J.M. Blatherwick c Hain b Johal 0 7 0 0 0.00
M.W. Parkinson c Burgess b Miles 4 6 1 0 66.67
Extras 2nb, 2
Total All Out, 27.5 Overs 78

Fall of Wickets

  1. 8 Balderson 2.4ov
  2. 8 Davies 3.4ov
  3. 9 Wells 5.3ov
  4. 9 Vilas 5.6ov
  5. 11 Croft 7.5ov
  6. 12 Jones 8.6ov
  7. 47 Bohannon 16.5ov
  8. 57 Bailey 20.5ov
  9. 57 Blatherwick 22.6ov
  10. 78 Parkinson 27.5ov
Warwicks Bowling
O M R W Econ
Norwell 6 2 9 2 1.50
Miles 9.5 1 28 5 2.85
M.S. Johal 8 3 29 3 3.63
Bresnan 4 2 12 0 3.00

Match Details

Date
28th Sep - 1st Oct 2021
Toss
Warwickshire won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Lord's
Umpires
D J Millns, M Burns
TV Umpire
A G Wharf