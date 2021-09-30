England Men to tour Netherlands for three ODIs during home Test series against New Zealand

England captain Eoin Morgan is expected to lead the 50-over team in Amstelveen

England have confirmed next summer's rearranged ODI tour to the Netherlands will take place during the Test series against New Zealand.

Eoin Morgan's 50-over team will travel for three ODIs next June in Amstelveen at a time when Joe Root's Test side are facing the Black Caps.

The three-Test series sees England and New Zealand go head-to-head at Lord's from June 2 before the players head to Trent Bridge (June 10-14) and Headingley (June 23-27) - part of an already busy schedule that could yet include an additional one-off Test following the cancellation of the fifth Test against India at Emirates Old Trafford earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, Morgan's side will play the Netherlands on June 17, 19 and 22 - the matches forming part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

England make the trip after their tour had been postponed from May this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Netherlands vs England ODIs

1st One-Day International - Friday, June 17, 2022: VRA Cricket Ground

2nd One-Day International - Sunday, June 19, 2022: VRA Cricket Ground

3rd One-Day International - Wednesday, June 22, 2022: VRA Cricket Ground