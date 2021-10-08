Sam Northeast joins Glamorgan on three-year contract after leaving Hampshire

Veteran batter Sam Northeast has joined Glamorgan on a three-year contract

Northeast left Hampshire after a three-year spell at the Ageas Bowl was ended by mutual consent in July.

The seasoned 31-year-old has amassed 10,839 first-class runs at an average of 38.30 and will now enter his 15th campaign.

He said: "I'm extremely excited for the challenge ahead at Glamorgan.

"I'm extremely excited for the challenge ahead at Glamorgan.



"Next year is the perfect time to build on the Royal London Cup success the club achieved this summer.

"I still have a lot of ambition in the game and I believe Glamorgan share that with me... I knew this was the right place for me to commit my future to.

"I am looking forward to the next few years and the success we can have on the cricket pitch."

Former England Lions player Northeast becomes the Welsh side's third signing ahead of the new season, after bowler James Harris returned from Middlesex and batter Eddie Byrom signed from Somerset.