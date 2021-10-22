England vs India: Edgbaston to host Test series decider in July

England will face India in a Test series decider at Edgbaston in July next year

The postponed Test series decider between England and India has been rescheduled and will now be held at Edgbaston in July next year.

The fifth and final Test was called off on September 10 shortly before play was due to begin at Old Trafford, with India unable to field a team due to fears of an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in their camp.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) initially announced that India had forfeited the Test, but later clarified that was not the case.

The ECB has now confirmed the match has been rescheduled for next summer and will be held at Edgbaston between July 1 and July 5, with India still leading the five-match series 2-1.

"Following discussions with the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Edgbaston has agreed to step in and host the rearranged fifth LV= Insurance men's Test match, which was originally scheduled to be played in September 2021, due to the unavailability of the original venue," read a statement released by Warwickshire.

The match can no longer be staged at Old Trafford because the ground will not have time to prepare a Test pitch.

Old Trafford will instead host the second Test against South Africa on August 25, a match which was previously due to take place at Edgbaston.

Meanwhile, the T20 Series between England and India will now start six days later than originally planned on July 7.

"We are very pleased that we have reached an agreement with BCCI to creating a fitting end to what has been a brilliant series so far," ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison said.

"I'm very grateful to all the venues involved for the cooperation they've shown in allowing us to reschedule this match.

"I'd also like to thank Cricket South Africa for their support and understanding to allow these changes to be possible.

"We would like to apologise again to fans for the disruption and disappointment of September events. We know it was a day that so many had planned long in advance.

"We recognise that accommodating this extra match means a tighter schedule for the white ball series. We will continue to manage our players' welfare and workloads through next year while we also continue to seek the optimum schedule for fans, players and our partners across the game."

Jay Shah, honorary secretary of the BCCI, added: "I am delighted that the England-India Test series will now have its rightful conclusion. The four Test matches were riveting, and we needed a fitting finale.

"The BCCI recognises and respects the traditional form of the game and is also mindful of its role and obligations towards fellow Board Members.

"In the last two months, both BCCI and the ECB have been engaged in discussions and our efforts were aimed at finding a suitable window. I thank the ECB for their understanding and patience in finding an amicable solution."