England bowler David Willey savouring T20 World Cup chance after 2019 disappointment

David Willey has taken 38 wickets in 32 T20 international appearances for England

England bowler David Willey wants to create "fond memories" at the T20 World Cup after the disappointment of losing the 2016 final and then missing out on England's 50-over World Cup success in 2019.

Willey took 3-20 in the 2016 final against the West Indies, only to see victory snatched away from England by Carlos Brathwaite's late onslaught.

He remained part of England's white-ball plans after that tournament, but was omitted from the squad for the 2019 World Cup following the emergence of Jofra Archer.

Willey admitted he was gutted to be left out two years ago but has quickly put that disappointment behind him and forced his way back into the squad for the T20 World Cup, with England opening their campaign against the West Indies on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

"I think it has definitely made me a better person," said the 31-year-old. "I don't think anything that happens in my cricketing career will ever be as bad or as disappointing as that. As a kid, you want to play in a home World Cup. It's what you play in the garden, it's what you play in your living room as a kid, playing in a World Cup final.

"To be a part of it for four years and obviously miss out was obviously disappointing. But I think the personal growth from me there on and refocusing back on just enjoying my cricket has been massive for me. It's probably why I am sat here today back playing for England.

Willey took 1-16 from three overs in the warm-up defeat to India

"I'm just playing every game as if it's my last and just really savouring that moment of putting on an England shirt because it is not something you get to do every day and it's a pretty special occasion every time you do so.

"When I am finished with England, whenever that may be, I just want to finish with fond memories."

Willey insists he is not bitter about 2019 and just wants to help England lift another trophy as he looks ahead to the tournament.

"Whether you have been involved in one or not before, it is extra special to be part of a World Cup success, so I'm happy to be back involved.

"I'm obviously not here just to have a nice time, I want us to go on and win the World Cup so I don't think it massively changes my outlook on the competition - the disappointment from the previous 50-over World Cup - I just want to turn up and play and hopefully contribute to some success."

Left-arm bowler Willey has featured in 52 ODIs for England despite missing out on the 2019 World Cup

Facing the West Indies on Saturday will obviously bring back memories of the Kolkata final in 2016 when the Windies needed 19 off the final over, only for Brathwaite to smash Ben Stokes for four successive sixes.

Willey insists England have learned lessons from that defeat and are now better equipped to deal with a similar scenario.

"I think there's things we've learnt from that," he said. "We've talked about slowing the game down towards the back end. That final over seemed like it happened in the space of a few seconds.

"So we have talked about learning from our experiences and, should we find ourselves in those sort of situations, to slow the game down. Do it at our pace and make sure that we take the time that we need.

"We have also run some small scenarios, one-ball scenario type things. That is great preparation leading into the tournament."

