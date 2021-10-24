Charith Asalanka blasts Sri Lanka past Bangladesh in T20 World Cup clash at Sharjah

Charith Asalanka made a blistering unbeaten 80 to take Sri Lanka to victory

Charith Asalanka hit a blistering 80 not out from 49 balls to take Sri Lanka to a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup.

The 24-year-old left-hander came out to bat in the first over of the Sri Lanka's chase and proceeded to thump five fours and five sixes in his match-winning knock, which was also his first half-century in T20 internationals.

Naim Sheikh (62 from 52 balls) and Mushfiqur Rahim (57no from 37) played a crucial role for Bangladesh with the bat as they posted 171-4 and when Shakib Al Hasan claimed two wickets in an over to leave Sri Lanka 79-4, that looked like a winning total.

However, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (53 from 31) joined Asalanka and the pair put on 86 for the fifth wicket to put Sri Lanka on the brink of a victory, that was sealed by Asalanka with seven balls to spare.

More to follow...

WHAT'S NEXT?

Monday's solitary game sees Kyle Coetzer's Scotland get under way in Group 2 as they take on Afghanistan in Sharjah from 2.30pm on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Afghanistan vs Scotland Live on

Bangladesh are in action again on Wednesday as they face England in Abu Dhabi, coverage begins at 10.30am on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event, while next up for Sri Lanka is a clash with Australia in Dubai - watch that one from 2.30pm, Thursday on Sky Sports Cricket again and Main Event.

England vs Bangladesh Live on

Australia vs Sri Lanka Live on

Watch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, in the United Arab Emirates, live on Sky Sports between now and November 14.