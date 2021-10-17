T20 World Cup: Keep up with results and fixtures from the tournament

Oman beat Papua New Guinea in the opening game of the T20 World Cup

Keep up to speed with all the results and fixtures from the T20 World Cup across the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

All UK times

ROUND 1

October 17 - OMAN beat Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets | REPORT | SCORECARD

October 17 - Bangladesh vs Scotland, Muscat, 3pm

October 18 - Ireland vs Netherlands, Abu Dhabi, 11am

October 18 - Sri Lanka vs Namibia, Abu Dhabi, 3pm

October 19 - Scotland vs Papua New Guinea, Muscat 11am

October 19 - Bangladesh vs Oman, Muscat, 3pm

October 20 - Namibia vs Netherlands, Abu Dhabi, 3pm

October 20 - Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Abu Dhabi, 3pm

October 21 - Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea, Muscat, 11am

October 21 - Oman vs Scotland, Muscat, 3pm

October 22 - Namibia vs Ireland, Sharjah, 11am

October 22 - Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Sharjah, 3pm

SUPER 12

October 23 - Australia vs South Africa, Abu Dhabi, 11am

October 23 - England vs West Indies, Dubai, 3pm

October 24 - A1 vs B2, Sharjah, 11am

October 24 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai, 3pm

October 25 - Afghanistan vs B1, Sharjah, 3pm

October 26 - South Africa vs West Indies, Dubai, 11am

October 26 - Pakistan vs New Zealand, Sharjah, 3pm

October 27 - England vs B2, Abu Dhabi, 11am

October 27 - B1 vs A2, Abu Dhabi, 3pm

October 28 - Australia vs A1, Dubai, 3pm

October 29 - West Indies vs B2, Sharjah, 11am

October 29 - Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Dubai, 3pm

October 30 - South Africa vs A1, Sharjah, 11am

October 30 - Australia vs England, Dubai, 3pm

October 31 - Afghanistan vs A2, Abu Dhabi, 10am

October 31 India vs New Zealand, Dubai, 2pm

November 1 - England vs A1, Sharjah, 2pm

November 2 - South Africa vs B2, Abu Dhabi, 10am

November 2 Pakistan vs A2, Abu Dhabi, 2pm

November 3 - New Zealand vs B1, Dubai, 10am

November 3 - India vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi, 11am

November 4 - Australia vs B2, Dubai, 10am

November 4 - West Indies vs A1, Abu Dhabi, 2pm

November 5 - New Zealand vs A2, Sharjah, 10am

November 5 - India vs B1, Dubai, 2pm

November 6 - Australia vs West Indies, Abu Dhabi, 10am

November 6 - England vs South Africa, Sharjah, 2pm

November 7 - New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi, 10am

November 7 - Pakistan vs B1, Sharjah, 2pm

November 8 - India vs A2, Abu Dhabi, 2pm

KNOCKOUT STAGES

November 10 - Semi-final 1, Abu Dhabi, 2pm (reserve day available)

November 11 - Semi-final 2, Dubai, 2pm (reserve day available)

November 14 - Final, Dubai, 2pm (reserve day available)