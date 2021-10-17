T20 World Cup: Keep up with results and fixtures from the tournament
The T20 World Cup takes place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman across October and November with every game live on Sky Sports; West Indies are the defending champions, having won the tournament for the second time in India in 2016
Last Updated: 17/10/21 3:37pm
Keep up to speed with all the results and fixtures from the T20 World Cup across the United Arab Emirates and Oman.
All UK times
ROUND 1
October 17 - OMAN beat Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets | REPORT | SCORECARD
October 17 - Bangladesh vs Scotland, Muscat, 3pm
October 18 - Ireland vs Netherlands, Abu Dhabi, 11am
October 18 - Sri Lanka vs Namibia, Abu Dhabi, 3pm
October 19 - Scotland vs Papua New Guinea, Muscat 11am
October 19 - Bangladesh vs Oman, Muscat, 3pm
October 20 - Namibia vs Netherlands, Abu Dhabi, 3pm
October 20 - Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Abu Dhabi, 3pm
October 21 - Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea, Muscat, 11am
October 21 - Oman vs Scotland, Muscat, 3pm
October 22 - Namibia vs Ireland, Sharjah, 11am
October 22 - Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Sharjah, 3pm
SUPER 12
October 23 - Australia vs South Africa, Abu Dhabi, 11am
October 23 - England vs West Indies, Dubai, 3pm
October 24 - A1 vs B2, Sharjah, 11am
October 24 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai, 3pm
October 25 - Afghanistan vs B1, Sharjah, 3pm
October 26 - South Africa vs West Indies, Dubai, 11am
October 26 - Pakistan vs New Zealand, Sharjah, 3pm
October 27 - England vs B2, Abu Dhabi, 11am
October 27 - B1 vs A2, Abu Dhabi, 3pm
October 28 - Australia vs A1, Dubai, 3pm
October 29 - West Indies vs B2, Sharjah, 11am
October 29 - Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Dubai, 3pm
October 30 - South Africa vs A1, Sharjah, 11am
October 30 - Australia vs England, Dubai, 3pm
October 31 - Afghanistan vs A2, Abu Dhabi, 10am
October 31 India vs New Zealand, Dubai, 2pm
November 1 - England vs A1, Sharjah, 2pm
November 2 - South Africa vs B2, Abu Dhabi, 10am
November 2 Pakistan vs A2, Abu Dhabi, 2pm
November 3 - New Zealand vs B1, Dubai, 10am
November 3 - India vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi, 11am
November 4 - Australia vs B2, Dubai, 10am
November 4 - West Indies vs A1, Abu Dhabi, 2pm
November 5 - New Zealand vs A2, Sharjah, 10am
November 5 - India vs B1, Dubai, 2pm
November 6 - Australia vs West Indies, Abu Dhabi, 10am
November 6 - England vs South Africa, Sharjah, 2pm
November 7 - New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi, 10am
November 7 - Pakistan vs B1, Sharjah, 2pm
November 8 - India vs A2, Abu Dhabi, 2pm
KNOCKOUT STAGES
November 10 - Semi-final 1, Abu Dhabi, 2pm (reserve day available)
November 11 - Semi-final 2, Dubai, 2pm (reserve day available)
November 14 - Final, Dubai, 2pm (reserve day available)