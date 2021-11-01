T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler scores first T20I century as England beat Sri Lanka to close in on semi-finals

Jos Buttler scored a 67-ball hundred for England as they made it four consecutive wins at the T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler scored a sensational maiden T20 international ton on a slow Sharjah surface as England beat a game Sri Lanka by 26 runs to all but secure a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

​​​​Buttler completed a 67-ball century with a last-ball six to propel England to 163-4 from their 20 overs - after Eoin Morgan's side, batting first for the first time in the tournament, stuttered to 36-3 in the powerplay and 47-3 from 10 overs having been inserted by Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka.

Buttler and Morgan (40 off 36) shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 112 in 78 balls, with England racking up 116 runs from their final 60 balls as Buttler backed up his blistering 71 not out from 31 deliveries against Australia in Dubai on Saturday night with another star performance.

💯 FOR BUTTLER



What a player! What a knock! Slow start - but a blistering finish! 💥



A final-ball six seals a maiden T20I ton, from 67 deliveries 💪#T20WorldCup | #England | #SriLanka



📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/bT0CP9Q8No

📋 Blog 👉 https://t.co/n5vPPPtnxq pic.twitter.com/6wP3Mfnbu2 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 1, 2021

The 31-year-old - who struck six sixes and as many fours - reached fifty from 45 balls but took just another 22 to pass three figures for the second time in all T20 cricket, having scored a maiden century in the format for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League earlier this year.

Sri Lanka looked cooked at 76-5 in the 11th over of the run chase, only for Wanindu Hasaranga (34 off 21) - so impressive with ball earlier while taking 3-21 with his leg-spin - and skipper Shanaka (26) to put on 53 from 36 deliveries for the sixth wicket to reduce the requirement to 35 from 20.

That stand was broken in the 17th over as Jason Roy and Sam Billings - the latter on as sub fielder Tymal Mills, who injured his right quad mid-over - completed a superb relay catch at deep extra-cover to remove Hasaranga, before Shanaka was brilliantly run out by an aware Buttler in the 17th.

😱 BRILLIANT CATCH! 😱



Livingstone gets the key wicket of Hasaranga after superb work from Jason Roy in the deep to relay it to Sam Billings!#SriLanka 130-6, need 34 from 18 balls! #T20WorldCup



📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/bT0CP9Q8No

📋 Blog 👉 https://t.co/n5vPPPtnxq pic.twitter.com/l77dNGHw3b — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 1, 2021

🎯 Jos Buttler is having a day! 🎯



Fantastic from the #England wicketkeeper to run out Dasun Shanaka! Both set batters gone, #SriLanka are 130-7 and need 34 from 16 balls. #T20WorldCup



📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/bT0CP9Q8No

📋 Blog 👉 https://t.co/n5vPPPtnxq pic.twitter.com/to2khu78HM — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 1, 2021

Sri Lanka then tumbled to 137 all out in 19 overs as England followed their walloping of West Indies, battering of Bangladesh and annihilation of Australia with a fourth successive victory.

That should be enough to secure a semi-final berth with their net-run rate so healthy but it will be guaranteed if they beat South Africa in their fifth and final group game, also in Sharjah, on Saturday evening.

England may have rubberstamped a last-four spot by then, though, if South Africa lose to Bangladesh on Tuesday or if Australia come unstuck against Bangladesh on Thursday or West Indies in Saturday's early game.

England vs S Africa Live on

Sri Lanka came unstuck against England - their semi-final hopes now over after a third defeat in four - which will frustrate coach Mickey Arthur as his side started so strongly with the ball before altering their bowling plans and being Buttlered.

Roy (9) and Jonny Bairstow (0) were picked off by Hasaranga - Roy bowled on the sweep and Bairstow lbw on review for a golden duck after advancing and missing a googly - while Malan was bowled by paceman Dushmantha Chameera, one ball after being dropped by wicketkeeper Kusal Perera.

Leg-spinner Hasaranga and off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana (0-15) suppressed England in the first half of the innings but Morgan's charges tonked pace bowling in the second part of it, with Lahiru Kumara's 22-run 15th over featuring two maximums for Buttler and one for Morgan, whose innings was his highest in T20I cricket since August 2020.

Buttler ensured Shanaka's 18th over went for 19 as he creamed back-to-back sixes over the leg-side and then clipped a four off his pads - but it was the 20th over that was most memorable, with Buttler dropped in the deep on the leg-side on 93 by Pathum Nissanka before hauling Chameera's final-ball full toss over square leg to bring up a sublime century.

Buttler became the fourth England men's player to notch a T20I century, after the now-jettisoned Alex Hales and current team-mates Malan and Liam Livingstone, and the first to hit a hundred in all three forms of international cricket.

Morgan, meanwhile, was bowled by the excellent Hasaranga in the 19th over, one ball after clubbing the spinner for six, as the bowler made the England captain his 50th T20 international wicket in his 32nd match.

Morgan later completed a milestone of his own, securing his 43rd T20 international win as captain, breaking the previous record of 42 held by Afghanistan's Ashgar Afghan and India's MS Dhoni.

💥 RASHID STRIKES AGAIN! 💥



A second over in the powerplay for the leggie and he has his second wicket, Kusal Perera well caught in the covers by Eoin Morgan.#SriLanka 34-3 #T20WorldCup



📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/bT0CP9Q8No

📋 Blog 👉 https://t.co/n5vPPPtnxq pic.twitter.com/7Wr0xMQ15u — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 1, 2021

England took powerplay wickets again - their tally for the tournament now standing at 13 after they reduced Sri Lanka to 40-3 from the first six overs with Nissanka (1) run out by Morgan and Adil Rashid (2-19) having Charith Asalanka (21) and Perera (7) caught slogging.

Morgan's men then took a cluster of wickets at the death - without the services of Mills - to dash Sri Lanka's hopes of victory, with exceptional fielding and shrewd field placings from Morgan seeing Shanaka's side tumble from 129-5, losing their final five wickets for eight runs.

WHAT'S NEXT?

S Africa vs Bangladesh Live on

Pakistan vs Namibia Live on

South Africa vs Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi is Tuesday's early game (9.30am, Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event) followed by Pakistan vs Namibia later in the day at the same venue (1.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event). If Pakistan complete a fourth straight win in Group 2, they will be in the T20 World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2012.

Watch the T20 World Cup live on Sky between now and November 14.