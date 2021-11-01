Cricket Match
England
163-4
Sri Lanka
130-7 (17.2 ov)
England vs Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 1st Innings130-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P. Nissanka
|run out (Morgan)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|c Morgan b Rashid
|7
|9
|0
|0
|77.78
|K.I.C. Asalanka
|c Ali b Rashid
|21
|16
|3
|1
|131.25
|W.I.A. Fernando
|lbw Jordan
|13
|14
|1
|0
|92.86
|P.B.B. Rajapaksa
|c Roy b Woakes
|26
|18
|2
|2
|144.44
|M.D. Shanaka (c)
|run out (Buttler)
|26
|25
|2
|1
|104.00
|P.W.H. De Silva
|c sub b Livingstone
|34
|21
|3
|1
|161.90
|C. Karunaratne
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|1w, 1lb
|2
|Total
|17.2 Overs, 7 wkts
|130
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Nissanka 0.3ov
- 24 Asalanka 3.3ov
- 34 Perera 5.1ov
- 57 Fernando 8.3ov
- 76 Rajapaksa 10.5ov
- 129 De Silva 16.5ov
- 130 Shanaka 17.2ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Ali
|2
|0
|12
|0
|6.00
|Woakes
|2.3
|0
|25
|1
|10.00
|Rashid
|4
|0
|19
|2
|4.75
|Jordan
|3.1
|0
|20
|1
|6.32
|L.S. Livingstone
|4
|0
|34
|1
|8.50
|T.S. Mills
|1.3
|0
|19
|0
|12.67
England 1st Innings163-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|b De Silva
|9
|6
|1
|0
|150.00
|J.C. Buttler
|Not out
|101
|67
|6
|6
|150.75
|D.J. Malan
|b Chameera
|6
|8
|1
|0
|75.00
|J.M. Bairstow
|lbw De Silva
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|b De Silva
|40
|36
|1
|3
|111.11
|M.M. Ali
|Not out
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|5w, 1lb
|6
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|163
Fall of Wickets
- 13 Roy 1.2ov
- 34 Malan 4.6ov
- 35 Bairstow 5.2ov
- 147 Morgan 18.2ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|P.V.D. Chameera
|4
|0
|43
|1
|10.75
|P.W.H. De Silva
|4
|0
|21
|3
|5.25
|C.B.R.L.S. Kumara
|4
|0
|44
|0
|11.00
|M.M. Theekshana
|4
|0
|13
|0
|3.25
|C. Karunaratne
|2
|0
|17
|0
|8.50
|M.D. Shanaka
|2
|0
|24
|0
|12.00
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Nov 2021
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sharjah CA Stadium, UAE
- Umpires
- A T Holdstock, R J Tucker
- TV Umpire
- J S Wilson
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- N N Menon
Live Commentary
-
17.2
OUT! Run Out. Chris Jordan to Dasun Shanaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, inside edge to second slip, direct hit by Buttler.
-
17.1
Chris Jordan to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body back to bowler for no runs.
-
16.6
Liam Livingstone to Dasun Shanaka. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run.
-
16.5
OUT! Caught (Sub). Liam Livingstone to Wanindu Hasaranga. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control to deep extra cover, by Roy. An outstanding effort from Roy and the substitute Billings near the ropes.
-
16.4
FOUR! Liam Livingstone to Wanindu Hasaranga. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs. Placement Perfection!
-
16.3
Liam Livingstone to Dasun Shanaka. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
16.2
Liam Livingstone to Wanindu Hasaranga. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 1 run.
-
16.1
Liam Livingstone to Wanindu Hasaranga. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
15.6
Chris Jordan to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
15.5
FOUR! Chris Jordan to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
15.4
Chris Jordan to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Livingstone, shy attempt by Buttler.
-
15.3
Chris Jordan to Dasun Shanaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
15.2
Chris Jordan to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
15.1
Chris Jordan to Dasun Shanaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Woakes, fielded by Rashid.
-
14.6
Liam Livingstone to Dasun Shanaka. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
14.5
SIX! Liam Livingstone to Dasun Shanaka. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Into the stands!
-
14.4
Liam Livingstone to Wanindu Hasaranga. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.
-
14.3
Liam Livingstone to Dasun Shanaka. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
14.2
Liam Livingstone to Dasun Shanaka. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump no foot movement working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
14.1
Liam Livingstone to Wanindu Hasaranga. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track cutting, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
13.6
Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
13.5
Chris Woakes to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
13.4
Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
13.3
FOUR! Tymal Mills to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Gloved past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
13.3
Wide Tymal Mills to Dasun Shanaka. Slower length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
13.2
Tymal Mills to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
13.1
SIX! Tymal Mills to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
12.6
Liam Livingstone to Dasun Shanaka. Leg spinner length ball, off stump no foot movement working, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
12.5
Liam Livingstone to Dasun Shanaka. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
12.4
Liam Livingstone to Wanindu Hasaranga. Leg spinner full toss, down leg side down the track driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
12.3
Liam Livingstone to Dasun Shanaka. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
12.2
Liam Livingstone to Wanindu Hasaranga. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
12.1
FOUR! Liam Livingstone to Wanindu Hasaranga. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Into the gap for a much-needed boundary.
-
11.6
Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
11.5
Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
11.4
Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Jordan.
-
11.3
Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
11.2
Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
11.1
Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga. Slider length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
10.6
Chris Woakes to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mills.
-
10.5
OUT! Caught. Chris Woakes to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Roy. Half the side back in the hut for Sri Lanka.
-
10.4
FOUR! Chris Woakes to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
10.3
SIX! Chris Woakes to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
10.2
Chris Woakes to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
10.1
Chris Woakes to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
9.6
Tymal Mills to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
9.5
Tymal Mills to Dasun Shanaka. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
9.4
FOUR! Tymal Mills to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
9.3
Tymal Mills to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
9.2
APPEAL! Tymal Mills to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
9.1
Tymal Mills to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
8.6
Chris Jordan to Dasun Shanaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
8.5
Chris Jordan to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
8.4
Chris Jordan to Dasun Shanaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
8.3
OUT! L.B.W. Chris Jordan to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad. Plumb in front!
-
8.2
Chris Jordan to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, run save by Bairstow.
-
8.1
Chris Jordan to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
7.6
Adil Rashid to Avishka Fernando. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Jordan.
-
7.5
Adil Rashid to Avishka Fernando. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
7.4
Adil Rashid to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg for 1 run, dropped catch by Woakes. Easy catch and put down by Woakes.
-
7.3
Adil Rashid to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
7.2
Adil Rashid to Avishka Fernando. Googly half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
7.1
Adil Rashid to Avishka Fernando. Slider length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.