Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann takes three wickets in four balls to set up T20 World Cup win over Scotland

Namibia’s Ruben Trumpelmann devastated Scotland with an opening spell of three wickets in four balls as the Super 12 debutants claimed a four-wicket victory in Abu Dhabi.

Left-arm seamer Trumpelmann - who only made his T20I debut at the beginning of the month - reduced Scotland to 2-3 in the first over of the match by firing out George Munsey, Calum MacLeod and Richie Berrington for ducks.

The 23-year-old finished with his best international figures of 3-17 and, although Michael Leask's spirited innings of 44 enabled Scotland to recover to 109-8, that total always looked below par.

Namibia made heavy weather of the chase, but JJ Smit's unbeaten 32 from 23 balls secured his side's first ever victory in the latter stages of a major international tournament with five balls to spare.

Already hit by the withdrawal of captain Kyle Coetzer due to a finger injury ahead of the match, Scotland's prospects rapidly worsened after they lost the toss and were invited to bat.

Munsey chopped Trumpelmann's first delivery onto his stumps, MacLeod lasted just two balls before he edged through to Zane Green and stand-in skipper Berrington was trapped leg before by the next, with a review failing to save him.

David Wiese (1-22) struck with his third ball, removing Craig Wallace lbw for four and Scotland looked in genuine danger of failing to match the total of 60 they had posted in their previous match against Afghanistan.

But Leask, who got off the mark with a streaky inside edge for four, led the fightback by producing a string of more orthodox strokes, including sixes off Michael van Lingen and JJ Smit in his 27-ball knock.

Ruben Trumpelmann celebrates one of his three wickets with Namibia team-mate Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Smit (1-20) took his revenge, splaying Leask's stumps with a straight delivery, but Matthew Cross (19) and Chris Greaves, who was run out on the last ball of the innings after a breezy 25, ensured that Scotland at least topped the 100 mark.

Brad Wheal (1-14) and Safyaan Sharif (1-21) bowled tightly in the powerplay when Namibia began their chase, with no boundaries conceded until the fifth over, when Van Lingen (18) hammered Josh Davey for back-to-back fours.

The opener perished in the next over, with a leading edge off Sharif sailing into the hands of Berrington at mid-off and Green soon followed as Munsey collected a catch in the deep off Greaves (1-22).

Fellow spinners Leask (2-12) and Watt (1-22) helped to apply the brakes, picking up wickets to set Namibia nerves on edge as they slumped from 50-1 to an unsteady 67-4, but the ship was steadied by Smit and the experienced Wiese.

💥WHAT A START!💥



Trumpelmann has two wickets in his first over for #Namibia!



Munsey chopped on, then MacLeod is caught behind🔥#Scotland reeling at 2-2#T20WorldCup | #SCOvNAM 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇳🇦



📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/17PpNgrwUC

📱 Scorecard 👉 pic.twitter.com/mOcQJZfHgK — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 27, 2021

The pair added 35 from 31 to take their side within sight of victory and, although Wiese (16) sliced Leask to backward point with eight still required, Smit sealed his side's triumph by slamming Sharif over extra cover for six.

WHICH PLAYERS IMPRESSED?

Namibia seamer Ruben Trumpelmann set the tone by taking a wrecking ball to Scotland's top order in the opening over of the match and they never really recovered from the shock of that three-wicket burst.

The left-armer was backed up superbly by the miserly Jan Frylinck, who went for just 10 in his four overs, as well as picking up the wickets of Matthew Cross and Mark Watt.

Michael Leask gave Scotland hope with his innings of 44 from 27 balls

For Scotland, Michael Leask was fearless with the bat, arriving at the crease with his side in dire trouble at 18-4 and proceeding to go for his shots as he narrowly missed out on a half-century.

Leask also performed well with the ball, although left-armer Watt was probably the pick of Scotland's spin trio, providing an element of control in the middle overs as they pushed Namibia all the way.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Australia and Sri Lanka, both of whom won their opening games in Group 1, lock horns in Dubai, with coverage under way on Sky Sports Cricket at 2.30pm.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Live on

Namibia's next outing in Group 2 comes on Sunday, when they take on Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi (10am), while Scotland are not in action again until Wednesday November 3 against New Zealand in Dubai (10am).