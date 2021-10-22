Sri Lanka skittle Netherlands for 44 as they make it three wins out of three at T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka razed winless Netherlands for just 44 en route to a thumping eight-wicket success in Sharjah as they made it three victories out of three at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Dasun Shanaka's side were already assured of a spot in the Super 12 after seven-wicket and 70-run wins over Namibia and Ireland respectively earlier this week.

Sri Lanka's third comprehensive triumph in five days - in which they rolled the Dutch in only 10 overs before knocking off the runs required in 7.1 overs - wrapped up top spot in Group A

That means they will now face England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh in round two, starting against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Those teams will be wary of the 2014 champions' bowling attack, with spinners Maheesh Theekshana (2-3) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3-9) and fast bowler Lahiru Kumara (3-7) too hot for the Dutch to handle on Friday.

Netherlands' total - in which only Colin Ackermann (11) reached double figures - is the second-lowest in T20 World Cup history, behind only the 39 they had been rolled for by Sri Lanka in 2014.

Lasith Malinga, Ajantha Mendis and Angelo Mathews had done the damage against Netherlands in Chattogram, Bangladesh seven years ago but this time it was Theekshana, Hasaranga and Kumara.

Off-spinner Theekshana bowled Ben Cooper (9) and Stephan Myburgh (5) with carrom balls in his sole over, while leg-spinner Hasaranga pinned Ackermann, Bas de Leede (0) and Pieter Seelaar (2) lbw.

Netherlands were 44-7 at the start of the ninth over but were all out six balls later without adding to their score as paceman Kumara trapped Scott Edwards (8) lbw, had Brandon Glover (0) caught behind and then banished last man Paul van Meekeren (0) leg before with a yorker.

The delivery to Van Meekeren may have been sliding past the stumps but Netherlands had no reviews left.

It was a tough watch for the Dutch as they tumbled to a third consecutive loss

Sri Lanka lost Pathum Nissanka (0) and Charith Asalanka (6) in the chase but completed victory with 77 balls remaining with Kusal Perera, who struck six fours in his unbeaten 33 from 24 balls, clipping the winning single.

Sri Lanka marched on to the Super 12 as Netherlands suffered a third successive defeat, having gone down to Ireland and Namibia in their first two matches, by seven and six wickets respectively.

Ryan ten Doeschate was not involved in Netherlands' latest loss, with the 41-year-old's cricketing career now over after confirming earlier this year that he would retire at the end of 2021.

Ten Doeschate bagged a duck against Ireland and was not required to bat against Namibia as a fine career both internationally and domestically - which has included over 11,000 first-class runs, plus more than 13,500 in the white-ball arena, and multiple red-ball titles with Essex - ended quietly.

Netherlands legend Ryan ten Doeschate has now retired from cricket

WHICH PLAYERS STARRED?

Maheesh Theekshana & Wanindu Hasaranga - the young Sri Lanka spinners are now up to eight and six wickets respectively for the tournament, with 21-year-old Theekshna - who only made his debut in September - backing up his three-wicket hauls versus Namibia and Ireland with a brace against the Dutch

Lahiru Kumara - it's not just spin that Sri Lanka possess, though - they have speed, too, in Kumara. Just ask Dutch batter Edwards, who was rattled on the helmet by the 24-year-old quick, who has now scooped seven wickets in three games in this T20 World Cup

Dasun Shanaka - not only has he captained Sri Lanka to a 100 per cent record in round one, Shanak also started the Netherlands collapse on Friday by running out Max O'Dowd with a direct hit, sending a batter who had come into the game off the back off successive fifties packing for two.

Brandon Glover and Paul van Meekeren - we should mention a few Dutch players, with seamers Glover and Van Meekeren bagging a wicket apiece in a losing cause. Credit to Ackermann, too, for becoming the only Netherlands player to make double digits. His towering six off Kumara a rare moment of joy for the men in orange.

WHAT'S NEXT?

For Sri Lanka, it's a Sunday-morning meeting with Bangladesh, with the latter having advanced to the Super 12 after finishing second in Group B, behind Scotland.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be interested spectators on Saturday, with their four Group 1 opponents - England, West Indies, Australia and South Africa - in action as the Super 12 gets underway.

First up, it's Australia vs South Africa (10.30am, Sky Sports Cricket) as two of the most high-profile sides yet to win the T20 World Cup square off at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Then, it's a repeat of THAT 2016 final as defending champions West Indies - who also triumphed in the 2012 edition - lock horns with 2010 winners England in Dubai (2.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket).

Don't miss a cracking Saturday at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am.