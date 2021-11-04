West Indies' T20 World Cup hopes ended by Sri Lanka defeat

Sri Lanka batters Pathum Nissanka (L) and Charith Asalanka shared a partnership of 91 against West Indies at the T20 World Cup (Associated Press)

West Indies' faint hopes of defending their T20 World Cup title were extinguished as they crashed to a 20-run defeat against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi.

The 2016 winners, who will complete their Group 1 campaign on Saturday against Australia, can no longer qualify for the semi-finals after their loss to the Sri Lankans, who were already out of the running.

Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka both struck half-centuries in a second-wicket stand of 91 from 61 deliveries as Sri Lanka posted 189-3 after being put in to bat.

That target proved beyond West Indies, who lost early wickets and were restricted to 169-8 in reply despite Shimron Hetmyer's undefeated 81 from 54, while Sri Lanka impressed in the field with a series of excellent catches to ensure their tournament ended on a high note.

Kusal Perera (29 from 21) gave Sri Lanka a brisk start to their innings, heaving Jason Holder over the top for four and pulling Ravi Rampaul for a powerful six as he and Nissanka added 42 from the first five overs.

Although Perera perished to a sprightly caught and bowled by Andre Russell (2-33), Nissanka (51 from 41) and Asalanka (68 from 41) made steady progress as they kept the scoreboard ticking along.

Nissanka was first to his half-century - only to depart two balls later, depositing Dwayne Bravo into the hands of deep midwicket - but Asalanka maintained his side's momentum, slamming Bravo back over his head for six.

That seemed to disrupt the bowler's rhythm, with three consecutive wides ensuring that the over cost 17 as Dasun Shanaka weighed in with an undefeated 25 from 14.

Charith Asalanka top-scored for Sri Lanka with 68 from 41 balls

A top edge to deep square leg eventually brought Asalanka's innings to an end but, despite a wily death over from Rampaul, West Indies found themselves chasing a target of 190.

That looked a more daunting prospect after just two overs of their reply, with Chris Gayle (1) toe-ending Binura Fernando tamely to mid-off before Evin Lewis (8) played on to the left-armer to leave his side in trouble at 10-2.

They should have been three down shortly afterwards, but Maheesh Theekshana could not hold on to a return catch from Nicholas Pooran - and then spilled a difficult chance from the same player at short fine leg off Binura's bowling.

Roston Chase also departed cheaply, his powerful drive brilliantly plucked out of the air as Bhanuka Rajapakse sprang leapt to his left at midwicket, although Pooran (46 from 34) did his best to repair the damage by clubbing a string of boundaries.

However, he was caught in the deep and Wanindu Hasaranga's tight spell of 2-19 applied the brakes during the middle overs as West Indies continued to shed wickets regularly.

Hetmyer continued the fight, hammering Dushmantha Chameera for successive sixes to record his highest T20I score, but even his efforts were not enough to deny Sri Lanka the win.

WHICH PLAYERS IMPRESSED?

Playing in only his ninth T20 international, Sri Lanka left-hander Charith Asalanka batted fluently for his 68 - enough to propel him above Jos Buttler in the list of leading run-scorers at the Super 12 stage.

Shimron Hetmyer's effort of 81 not out from 54 deliveries proved to be in vain for West Indies

Asalanka was well supported by fellow half-centurion Pathum Nissanka, while leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga showed just why he has risen to the top of the ICC rankings, delivering figures of 2-19 and bowling both Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo with googlies. For West Indies, left-hander Shimron Hetmyer provided hope for the future - the 24-year-old almost single-handedly taking the fight to Sri Lanka's bowling attack and he will surely be a key figure as the outgoing champions rebuild after this tournament.

WHAT'S NEXT?

New Zealand can climb to second place in Group 2 and strengthen their semi-final prospects if they overcome Namibia in Sharjah on Friday (10am).

