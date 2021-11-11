Cricket Match
Pakistan
176-4
Australia
92-4 (11.0 ov)
Pakistan vs Australia
|Australia 1st
|92-4 (11.0 ov)
|Pakistan 1st
|176-4 (20.0 ov)
|Australia need 85 runs to win from 9.0 overs
Australia 1st Innings92-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|c Rizwan b Khan
|49
|30
|3
|3
|163.33
|A.J. Finch (c)
|lbw Afridi
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.R. Marsh
|c Ali b Khan
|28
|22
|3
|1
|127.27
|S.P.D. Smith
|c Zaman b Khan
|5
|6
|1
|0
|83.33
|G.J. Maxwell
|Not out
|5
|7
|0
|0
|71.43
|M.P. Stoinis
|Not out
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|2nb, 1w,
|3
|Total
|11.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|92
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Finch 0.3ov
- 52 Marsh 6.2ov
- 77 Smith 8.3ov
- 89 Warner 10.1ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.S. Afridi
|2
|0
|8
|1
|4.00
|S.I. Wasim
|2
|0
|22
|0
|11.00
|H. Rauf
|1
|0
|14
|0
|14.00
|H. Ali
|2
|0
|17
|0
|8.50
|S. Khan
|3
|0
|18
|3
|6.00
|Hafeez
|1
|0
|13
|0
|13.00
Pakistan 1st Innings176-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M. Rizwan
|c Smith b Starc
|67
|52
|3
|4
|128.85
|M.B. Azam (c)
|c Warner b Zampa
|39
|34
|5
|0
|114.71
|F. Zaman
|Not out
|55
|32
|3
|4
|171.88
|A. Ali
|c Smith b Cummins
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|S. Malik
|b Starc
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|M. Hafeez
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|2nb, 5w, 5b, 1lb
|13
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|176
- To Bat:
- S. Khan,
- S.I. Wasim,
- H. Ali,
- H. Rauf,
- S.S. Afridi
Fall of Wickets
- 71 Azam 9.6ov
- 143 Rizwan 17.2ov
- 158 Ali 18.1ov
- 162 Malik 19.2ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 11th Nov 2021
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- C B Gaffaney, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- J S Wilson
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- R K Illingworth
Live Commentary
-
10.6
Shadab Khan to Marcus Stoinis. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
10.5
Shadab Khan to Glenn Maxwell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, thick edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
10.4
Shadab Khan to Glenn Maxwell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
10.3
Shadab Khan to Glenn Maxwell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man for no runs, fielded by Afridi.
-
10.2
Shadab Khan to Marcus Stoinis. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
10.1
OUT! Caught. Shadab Khan to David Warner. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge, caught by Rizwan. Massive wicket for Pakistan! Sensational from Shadab as he picks the man in form.
-
9.6
Hassan Ali to David Warner. Full toss, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
9.5
Hassan Ali to Glenn Maxwell. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Zaman.
-
9.4
Hassan Ali to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Malik.
-
9.3
Hassan Ali to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
9.2
Hassan Ali to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
-
9.1
FOUR! Hassan Ali to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
8.6
Shadab Khan to David Warner. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
8.5
Shadab Khan to Glenn Maxwell. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
8.4
Shadab Khan to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.
-
8.3
OUT! Caught. Shadab Khan to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Zaman. Shadab picks up another wicket.
-
8.2
Shadab Khan to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, to leg moves in front glancing, outside edge to mid on for 1 run.
-
8.1
SIX! Shadab Khan to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot Scoop, padded over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
7.6
Mohammad Hafeez to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, middle stump moves in front Late Cut, missed to extra cover for no runs.
-
7.5
Mohammad Hafeez to David Warner. Off break back of a length, to leg backing away glancing, missed to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
7.4
Mohammad Hafeez to David Warner. Off break length ball, to leg down the track flick, outside edge back to bowler for no runs.
-
7.3
Mohammad Hafeez to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
7.3
Wide Mohammad Hafeez to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, to leg no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
7.2
Mohammad Hafeez to David Warner. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
7.1
FREE HIT. Mohammad Hafeez to David Warner. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Malik.
-
7.1
SIX! Mohammad Hafeez to David Warner. Off break bouncer, middle stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket and it was a no ball.
-
6.6
Shadab Khan to Steven Smith. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, run save by Hafeez.
-
6.5
FOUR! Shadab Khan to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
6.4
Shadab Khan to Steven Smith. Googly half volley, off stump on the front foot Scoop, mis-timed to short leg for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
6.3
Shadab Khan to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
6.2
OUT! Caught. Shadab Khan to Mitchell Marsh. Googly length ball, outside off stump moves in front slog sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, caught by Ali. Shadab provides a significant breakthrough.
-
6.1
Shadab Khan to Mitchell Marsh. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
5.6
Hassan Ali to Mitchell Marsh. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Azam, fielded by Rizwan.
-
5.5
Hassan Ali to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
5.4
Hassan Ali to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
-
5.3
Hassan Ali to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
5.2
FOUR! Hassan Ali to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Marsh puts it away with ease to the ropes for a boundary.
-
5.1
Hassan Ali to David Warner. Off cutter half volley, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
4.6
Haris Rauf to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.
-
4.5
Haris Rauf to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
4.4
Haris Rauf to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side backing away working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.
-
4.3
Haris Rauf to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, run save by Malik, shy attempt by Hafeez, fielded by Rizwan.
-
4.2
FOUR! Haris Rauf to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
4.1
SIX! Haris Rauf to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
3.6
Imad Wasim to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
3.5
Imad Wasim to David Warner. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
3.4
FOUR! Imad Wasim to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
3.3
FOUR! Imad Wasim to David Warner. Stock length ball, down leg side backing away driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
3.2
SIX! Imad Wasim to David Warner. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Warner smacks it over the ropes for a maximum.
-
3.1
Imad Wasim to Mitchell Marsh. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, leading edge to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Rauf, fielded by Azam.
-
2.6
Shaheen Afridi to David Warner. Yorker, middle stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
2.5
Shaheen Afridi to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, to leg down the track pushing, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Khan, fielded by Azam.
-
2.4
Shaheen Afridi to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to short fine leg for no runs, run save by Rauf.
-
2.3
FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
2.2
FREE HIT. Shaheen Afridi to Mitchell Marsh. Slower ball short, to leg on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
2.2
No ball Shaheen Afridi to David Warner. Half volley, off stump on the back foot working, to mid on and it was a no ball, fielded by Ali.
-
2.1
Shaheen Afridi to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
1.6
Imad Wasim to Mitchell Marsh. Quicker length ball, down leg side backing away working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
-
1.5
Imad Wasim to David Warner. Quicker length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
1.4
Imad Wasim to Mitchell Marsh. Quicker length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, mis-timed to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Khan, fielded by Azam.
-
1.3
Imad Wasim to Mitchell Marsh. Quicker length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
1.2
Imad Wasim to David Warner. Arm length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
1.1
Imad Wasim to David Warner. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.