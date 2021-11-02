T20 World Cup: Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje guide South Africa to emphatic win over Bangladesh

Rabada produced a sensational opening burst to inspire South Africa to a resounding six-wicket win in Abu Dhabi

Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje stole the show as South Africa boosted their hopes of semi-final qualification with a comprehensive six-wicket win over Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi.

Bangladesh came into the contest on the back of three consecutive defeats against Sri Lanka, England and West Indies, and their woes were compounded by the absence of their talisman Shakib Al Hasan.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma had little hesitation in inserting Bangladesh after winning the toss, and his decision paid dividends, courtesy of a blistering burst from Rabada (3-20 off 4) midway through the powerplay.

Rabada and Nortje (3-8 off 3.2) produced a clinic in pace bowling to rip through a fragile Bangladesh batting line-up, and the Tigers were bowled out for just 84 following another tame batting display.

They made an encouraging start with the ball in reply, but their slender hopes were soon extinguished by Bavuma (31 no), who produced a captain's knock to guide his side to a six-wicket success with 39 balls to spare.

Rabada claimed three wickets in just five balls to rip through the Tigers' top order - Mohammad Naim (9) succumbed in cheap fashion, before Soumya Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim both departed without scoring.

Bangladesh simply had no answer to the pace and hostility of Rabada and his Delhi Capitals team-mate Nortje, who delivered a ferocious bouncer to account for Mahmudullah (3) as wickets continued to tumble.

The procession continued when Afif Hossain perished first ball to Dwaine Pretorius (1-11 off 3) to leave Bangladesh reeling at 34-5, with opener Liton Das (24) watching on helplessly from the non-striker's end.

Nevertheless, he was the first of two wickets claimed by the irrepressible left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (2-21), and despite a late flurry from Mahedi Hasan (27 off 25), Nortje returned to wrap up proceedings in clinical fashion, as Bangladesh were unable to reach three figures.

Bangladesh knew that early wicket were essential if they harboured any aspirations of completing a miraculous victory, and Taskin Ahmed duly delivered the goods - trapping Reeza Hendricks (4) plumb in front in the opening over.

Quinton de Kock (16) provided the innings with some impetus after dispatching Mahedi Hasan (1-19) for back-to-back boundaries, although South Africa were reduced to 33-3 when De Kock was deceived by Hasan, before Ahmed squared up Aiden Markram with a beautiful delivery.

However, any faint Bangladesh hopes were soon quashed by Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen (22), with the pair compiling a classy fourth-wicket stand of 47 to take South Africa to the brink of victory.

Van der Dussen fell in the latter stages courtesy of a sensational catch from Shoriful Islam, although it simply delayed the inevitable, as David Miller (5 no) pummelled Hasan through the legside to seal the deal inside the 14th over.

WHICH PLAYERS STARRED?

Bavuma produced a captain's performance to inspire South Africa to a third consecutive Group 1 victory

Kagiso Rabada - Rabada struggled to impose himself in South Africa's first three matches - collecting just two wickets and conceding 87 runs in the process. However, he reaffirmed his credentials by posting his career-best figures in T20I cricket, and his opening spell set the foundations for a dominant victory.

Anrich Nortje - What a tournament the South African speedster is having! The 27-year-old has claimed eight wickets at 8.75 after boasting figures of 3-8 from his 3.2 overs. He's also yet to concede a six in this year's competition, and if South Africa are to progress, he will be integral to their prospects.

Taskin Ahmed - It was another difficult afternoon for Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi, but the Tigers' frontline seamer underlined his quality with a superb four-over spell. He bowled with pace, control and variation, trapping Hendricks plumb in front with a beautiful inswinger, before squaring up Markram with a beauty.

Temba Bavuma - The South African skipper marshalled his side magnificently. He rotated his bowlers superbly, led by example in the field with a brilliant run-out, and steered his side home with an unbeaten 31, following a flurry of early wickets.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Thursday's double-header kicks off with New Zealand taking on Scotland in Dubai, as Kane Williamson's side look to build on their impressive eight-wicket victory over India on Sunday.

Virat Kohli's India are reeling from successive thrashings against Pakistan and New Zealand, and the pre-tournament favourites must beat Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi if they're to preserve their slender hopes of semi-final qualification.

Meanwhile, In Group 1, South Africa could secure their place in the semi-finals with victory over England on Sunday, while Bangladesh will look to sign off with victory when they take on Australia on Thursday.

Watch the T20 World Cup live on Sky between now and November 14.