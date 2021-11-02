Cricket Match
S Africa
Bangladesh
56-6 (13.4 ov)
S Africa vs Bangladesh
|Bangladesh 1st
|56-6 (13.4 ov)
|Bangladesh are 56 for 6 with 6.2 overs left
Bangladesh 1st Innings56-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.N. Sheikh
|c Hendricks b Rabada
|9
|11
|1
|0
|81.82
|L.K. Das
|lbw Shamsi
|24
|36
|1
|0
|66.67
|S. Sarkar
|lbw Rabada
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|M. Rahim
|c Hendricks b Rabada
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|M. Mahmudullah (c)
|c Markram b Nortje
|3
|9
|0
|0
|33.33
|A.H. Dhrubo
|b Pretorius
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|S. Hossain
|Not out
|6
|13
|0
|0
|46.15
|M. Hasan
|Not out
|9
|8
|1
|0
|112.50
|Extras
|4w, 1lb
|5
|Total
|13.4 Overs, 6 wkts
|56
- To Bat:
- N. Ahmed,
- M.S. Islam,
- T. Ahmed
Fall of Wickets
- 22 Sheikh 3.5ov
- 22 Sarkar 3.6ov
- 24 Rahim 5.3ov
- 34 Mahmudullah 7.6ov
- 34 Dhrubo 8.1ov
- 45 Das 11.3ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K.A. Maharaj
|4
|0
|23
|0
|5.75
|K. Rabada
|3
|0
|14
|3
|4.67
|A. Nortje
|3
|0
|8
|1
|2.67
|D. Pretorius
|2
|0
|5
|1
|2.50
|T. Shamsi
|1.3
|0
|5
|1
|3.33
Match Details
- Date
- 2nd Nov 2021
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- C M Brown
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
Live Commentary
-
13.4
APPEAL! Tabraiz Shamsi to Shamim Hossain. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
13.3
Tabraiz Shamsi to Mahedi Hasan. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
13.2
Tabraiz Shamsi to Mahedi Hasan. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, mis-timed to silly point for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
13.1
Tabraiz Shamsi to Shamim Hossain. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
12.6
Keshav Maharaj to Mahedi Hasan. Stock length ball, outside off stump moves in front pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
12.5
Keshav Maharaj to Shamim Hossain. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run.
-
12.4
Keshav Maharaj to Mahedi Hasan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, thick edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.
-
12.3
Keshav Maharaj to Mahedi Hasan. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.
-
12.2
Keshav Maharaj to Mahedi Hasan. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
12.1
FOUR! Keshav Maharaj to Mahedi Hasan. Stock length ball, off stump backing away Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
-
11.6
Tabraiz Shamsi to Shamim Hossain. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.
-
11.5
Tabraiz Shamsi to Shamim Hossain. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
11.4
Tabraiz Shamsi to Mahedi Hasan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
11.3
OUT! L.B.W. Tabraiz Shamsi to Liton Das. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, hit pad.
-
11.2
Tabraiz Shamsi to Liton Das. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
11.1
Tabraiz Shamsi to Liton Das. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Nortje.
-
10.6
Keshav Maharaj to Liton Das. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
10.5
Keshav Maharaj to Shamim Hossain. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.
-
10.4
Keshav Maharaj to Shamim Hossain. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
10.3
Keshav Maharaj to Shamim Hossain. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
10.2
Keshav Maharaj to Liton Das. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
10.1
Keshav Maharaj to Liton Das. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.
-
9.6
Anrich Nortje to Shamim Hossain. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Shamsi.
-
9.5
Anrich Nortje to Shamim Hossain. Bouncer, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
9.4
Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.
-
9.4
Wide Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
9.3
Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
9.2
Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Rabada, fielded by Bavuma.
-
9.1
Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, run save by Markram.
-
8.6
Dwaine Pretorius to Liton Das. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, run save by Markram, fielded by Shamsi.
-
8.5
Dwaine Pretorius to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
8.4
Dwaine Pretorius to Shamim Hossain. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
8.3
Dwaine Pretorius to Shamim Hossain. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
8.2
Dwaine Pretorius to Shamim Hossain. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
8.1
OUT! Bowled. Dwaine Pretorius to Afif Hossain. Length ball, down leg side down the track Slog, hit pad.
-
7.6
OUT! Caught. Anrich Nortje to Mahmudullah. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, Gloved to backward point, caught by Markram.
-
7.5
Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
7.4
Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
7.3
Anrich Nortje to Mahmudullah. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.
-
7.2
Anrich Nortje to Mahmudullah. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
7.1
Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.
-
6.6
Dwaine Pretorius to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
6.5
Dwaine Pretorius to Mahmudullah. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
6.4
Dwaine Pretorius to Liton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
6.3
Dwaine Pretorius to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
6.2
Dwaine Pretorius to Liton Das. Slower ball yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Nortje.
-
6.1
Dwaine Pretorius to Liton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
5.6
Kagiso Rabada to Mahmudullah. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
5.5
Kagiso Rabada to Mahmudullah. Short, outside off stump swayed away Fended, top edge in the air uncontrolled to silly point for no runs.
-
5.5
Wide Kagiso Rabada to Mahmudullah. Out-swinging back of a length, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
5.5
Wide Kagiso Rabada to Mahmudullah. Short, off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
5.4
Kagiso Rabada to Mahmudullah. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Miller.
-
5.3
OUT! Caught. Kagiso Rabada to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge to third slip, caught by Hendricks.
-
5.2
Kagiso Rabada to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
5.1
Kagiso Rabada to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, leading edge to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
4.6
Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, run save by Markram.
-
4.5
Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
4.4
Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
4.3
Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
4.2
Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
4.1
Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
3.6
OUT! L.B.W. Kagiso Rabada to Soumya Sarkar. In-swinging yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad. Plumb in front.
-
3.5
OUT! Caught. Kagiso Rabada to Mohammad Naim. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket, caught by Hendricks. Rabada draws the first blood.
-
3.5
Wide Kagiso Rabada to Mohammad Naim. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
3.4
Kagiso Rabada to Liton Das. Half volley, off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Nortje.
-
3.3
Kagiso Rabada to Mohammad Naim. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to point for 1 run, run save by van der Dussen, shy attempt by Markram, fielded by Bavuma.
-
3.2
Kagiso Rabada to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
3.1
Kagiso Rabada to Mohammad Naim. Full toss, outside off stump backing away driving, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Bavuma.