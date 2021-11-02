Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

S Africa

 

In Play
Badge

Bangladesh

56-6  (13.4 ov)

Bangladesh are 56 for 6 with 6.2 overs left

S Africa vs Bangladesh

SUMMARY
Bangladesh 1st 56-6 (13.4 ov)
Bangladesh 1st Innings56-6

bangladesh Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M.N. Sheikh c Hendricks b Rabada 9 11 1 0 81.82
L.K. Das lbw Shamsi 24 36 1 0 66.67
S. Sarkar lbw Rabada 0 1 0 0 0.00
M. Rahim c Hendricks b Rabada 0 3 0 0 0.00
M. Mahmudullah (c) c Markram b Nortje 3 9 0 0 33.33
A.H. Dhrubo b Pretorius 0 1 0 0 0.00
S. Hossain Not out 6 13 0 0 46.15
M. Hasan Not out 9 8 1 0 112.50
Extras 4w, 1lb 5
Total 13.4 Overs, 6 wkts 56
To Bat: 
N. Ahmed,
M.S. Islam,
T. Ahmed

Fall of Wickets

  1. 22 Sheikh 3.5ov
  2. 22 Sarkar 3.6ov
  3. 24 Rahim 5.3ov
  4. 34 Mahmudullah 7.6ov
  5. 34 Dhrubo 8.1ov
  6. 45 Das 11.3ov
S Africa Bowling
O M R W Econ
K.A. Maharaj 4 0 23 0 5.75
K. Rabada 3 0 14 3 4.67
A. Nortje 3 0 8 1 2.67
D. Pretorius 2 0 5 1 2.50
T. Shamsi 1.3 0 5 1 3.33

Match Details

Date
2nd Nov 2021
Toss
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Umpires
P R Reiffel, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
C M Brown
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
C B Gaffaney

Live Commentary

Last Updated: November 2, 2021 11:14am

  •  

    13.4

    APPEAL! Tabraiz Shamsi to Shamim Hossain. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    13.3

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Mahedi Hasan. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.

  •  

    13.2

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Mahedi Hasan. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, mis-timed to silly point for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    13.1

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Shamim Hossain. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

  •  

    12.6

    Keshav Maharaj to Mahedi Hasan. Stock length ball, outside off stump moves in front pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.

  •  

    12.5

    Keshav Maharaj to Shamim Hossain. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    12.4

    Keshav Maharaj to Mahedi Hasan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, thick edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

  •  

    12.3

    Keshav Maharaj to Mahedi Hasan. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.

  •  

    12.2

    Keshav Maharaj to Mahedi Hasan. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

  •  

    12.1

    FOUR! Keshav Maharaj to Mahedi Hasan. Stock length ball, off stump backing away Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.6

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Shamim Hossain. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.

  •  

    11.5

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Shamim Hossain. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.

  •  

    11.4

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Mahedi Hasan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

  • 11.3

    OUT! L.B.W. Tabraiz Shamsi to Liton Das. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, hit pad.

  •  

    11.2

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Liton Das. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.

  •  

    11.1

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Liton Das. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Nortje.

  •  

    10.6

    Keshav Maharaj to Liton Das. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    10.5

    Keshav Maharaj to Shamim Hossain. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

  •  

    10.4

    Keshav Maharaj to Shamim Hossain. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.

  •  

    10.3

    Keshav Maharaj to Shamim Hossain. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    10.2

    Keshav Maharaj to Liton Das. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.

  •  

    10.1

    Keshav Maharaj to Liton Das. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.

  •  

    9.6

    Anrich Nortje to Shamim Hossain. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Shamsi.

  •  

    9.5

    Anrich Nortje to Shamim Hossain. Bouncer, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    9.4

    Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.

  •  

    9.4

    Wide Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    9.3

    Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    9.2

    Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Rabada, fielded by Bavuma.

  •  

    9.1

    Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, run save by Markram.

  •  

    8.6

    Dwaine Pretorius to Liton Das. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, run save by Markram, fielded by Shamsi.

  •  

    8.5

    Dwaine Pretorius to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

  •  

    8.4

    Dwaine Pretorius to Shamim Hossain. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

  •  

    8.3

    Dwaine Pretorius to Shamim Hossain. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.

  •  

    8.2

    Dwaine Pretorius to Shamim Hossain. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  • 8.1

    OUT! Bowled. Dwaine Pretorius to Afif Hossain. Length ball, down leg side down the track Slog, hit pad.

  • 7.6

    OUT! Caught. Anrich Nortje to Mahmudullah. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, Gloved to backward point, caught by Markram.

  •  

    7.5

    Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.

  •  

    7.4

    Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.

  •  

    7.3

    Anrich Nortje to Mahmudullah. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

  •  

    7.2

    Anrich Nortje to Mahmudullah. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    7.1

    Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.

  •  

    6.6

    Dwaine Pretorius to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    6.5

    Dwaine Pretorius to Mahmudullah. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    6.4

    Dwaine Pretorius to Liton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

  •  

    6.3

    Dwaine Pretorius to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

  •  

    6.2

    Dwaine Pretorius to Liton Das. Slower ball yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Nortje.

  •  

    6.1

    Dwaine Pretorius to Liton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    5.6

    Kagiso Rabada to Mahmudullah. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    5.5

    Kagiso Rabada to Mahmudullah. Short, outside off stump swayed away Fended, top edge in the air uncontrolled to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    5.5

    Wide Kagiso Rabada to Mahmudullah. Out-swinging back of a length, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    5.5

    Wide Kagiso Rabada to Mahmudullah. Short, off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    5.4

    Kagiso Rabada to Mahmudullah. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Miller.

  • 5.3

    OUT! Caught. Kagiso Rabada to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge to third slip, caught by Hendricks.

  •  

    5.2

    Kagiso Rabada to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    5.1

    Kagiso Rabada to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, leading edge to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    4.6

    Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, run save by Markram.

  •  

    4.5

    Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    4.4

    Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    4.3

    Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Maharaj.

  •  

    4.2

    Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

  •  

    4.1

    Anrich Nortje to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

  • 3.6

    OUT! L.B.W. Kagiso Rabada to Soumya Sarkar. In-swinging yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad. Plumb in front.

  • 3.5

    OUT! Caught. Kagiso Rabada to Mohammad Naim. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket, caught by Hendricks. Rabada draws the first blood.

  •  

    3.5

    Wide Kagiso Rabada to Mohammad Naim. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    3.4

    Kagiso Rabada to Liton Das. Half volley, off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Nortje.

  •  

    3.3

    Kagiso Rabada to Mohammad Naim. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to point for 1 run, run save by van der Dussen, shy attempt by Markram, fielded by Bavuma.

  •  

    3.2

    Kagiso Rabada to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

  •  

    3.1

    Kagiso Rabada to Mohammad Naim. Full toss, outside off stump backing away driving, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Bavuma.

