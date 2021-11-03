Cricket Match
New Zealand
172-5
Scotland
135-5 (18.1 ov)
New Zealand vs Scotland
|Scotland 1st
|135-5 (18.1 ov)
|New Zealand 1st
|172-5 (20.0 ov)
|Scotland need 38 runs to win from 1.5 overs
Scotland 1st Innings135-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H.G. Munsey
|c Southee b Sodhi
|22
|18
|1
|2
|122.22
|K.J. Coetzer (c)
|c Southee b Boult
|17
|11
|4
|0
|154.55
|M.H. Cross
|b Southee
|27
|29
|5
|0
|93.10
|R.D. Berrington
|c Conway b Sodhi
|20
|17
|1
|1
|117.65
|C.S. MacLeod
|b Boult
|12
|15
|0
|0
|80.00
|M.A. Leask
|Not out
|27
|13
|2
|2
|207.69
|C.N. Greaves
|Not out
|5
|6
|0
|0
|83.33
|Extras
|4w, 1lb
|5
|Total
|18.1 Overs, 5 wkts
|135
Fall of Wickets
- 21 Coetzer 2.4ov
- 66 Munsey 7.5ov
- 76 Cross 10.5ov
- 102 MacLeod 14.5ov
- 106 Berrington 15.4ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Boult
|4
|0
|29
|2
|7.25
|Southee
|3
|0
|12
|1
|4.00
|Milne
|3
|1
|27
|0
|9.00
|M.J. Santner
|4
|0
|23
|0
|5.75
|I.S. Sodhi
|3.5
|0
|38
|2
|9.91
New Zealand 1st Innings172-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.J. Guptill
|c MacLeod b Wheal
|93
|56
|6
|7
|166.07
|D.J. Mitchell
|lbw Sharif
|13
|11
|1
|0
|118.18
|K.S. Williamson (c)
|c Cross b Sharif
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|D.P. Conway
|c Cross b Watt
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|G.D. Phillips
|c Greaves b Wheal
|33
|37
|0
|1
|89.19
|J.D.S. Neesham
|Not out
|10
|6
|1
|0
|166.67
|M.J. Santner
|Not out
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|Extras
|15w, 5lb
|20
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|172
Fall of Wickets
- 35 Mitchell 4.1ov
- 35 Williamson 4.5ov
- 52 Conway 6.1ov
- 157 Phillips 18.2ov
- 157 Guptill 18.3ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|B. Wheal
|4
|0
|40
|2
|10.00
|S. Sharif
|4
|0
|28
|2
|7.00
|A.C. Evans
|4
|0
|48
|0
|12.00
|M.R.J. Watt
|4
|0
|13
|1
|3.25
|C.N. Greaves
|3
|0
|26
|0
|8.67
|M.A. Leask
|1
|0
|12
|0
|12.00
Match Details
- Date
- 3rd Nov 2021
- Toss
- Scotland won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- A Raza, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- N N Menon
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- P Wilson
Live Commentary
-
18.1
Tim Southee to Chris Greaves. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Milne.
-
17.6
FOUR! Ish Sodhi to Michael Leask. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
17.5
FOUR! Ish Sodhi to Michael Leask. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
17.4
SIX! Ish Sodhi to Michael Leask. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump moves in front slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.
-
17.3
Ish Sodhi to Michael Leask. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Southee.
-
17.2
Ish Sodhi to Michael Leask. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed to short leg for no runs, fielded by Conway.
-
17.1
Ish Sodhi to Chris Greaves. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.
-
16.6
Trent Boult to Michael Leask. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Conway.
-
16.5
SIX! Trent Boult to Michael Leask. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Slog, well timed over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
16.4
Trent Boult to Chris Greaves. Full toss, off stump no foot movement driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Southee.
-
16.3
Trent Boult to Chris Greaves. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Scoop, missed for no runs, fielded by Conway.
-
16.2
Trent Boult to Michael Leask. Full toss, to leg backing away Slog, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.
-
16.1
Trent Boult to Chris Greaves. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.
-
15.6
Ish Sodhi to Chris Greaves. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
15.5
Ish Sodhi to Michael Leask. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Santner.
-
15.4
OUT! Caught. Ish Sodhi to Richard Berrington. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track Slog, top edge in the air uncontrolled to second slip, caught by Conway. Much-needed boundary.
-
15.3
APPEAL! Ish Sodhi to Michael Leask. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit body to short third man for 1 run, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
15.2
Ish Sodhi to Michael Leask. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Boult.
-
15.1
Ish Sodhi to Michael Leask. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
14.6
Trent Boult to Michael Leask. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
14.5
OUT! Bowled. Trent Boult to Calum MacLeod. Half volley, to leg moves in front Scoop, missed. Knocked him over.
-
14.4
Trent Boult to Richard Berrington. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Milne.
-
14.3
Trent Boult to Calum MacLeod. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot Late Cut, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Santner, fielded by Neesham.
-
14.2
Trent Boult to Calum MacLeod. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge for no runs, fielded by Conway.
-
14.1
Trent Boult to Calum MacLeod. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Phillips.
-
13.6
SIX! Mitchell Santner to Richard Berrington. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
-
13.5
Mitchell Santner to Calum MacLeod. Quicker length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
13.4
Mitchell Santner to Calum MacLeod. Stock ball short, to leg on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Phillips, fielded by Milne.
-
13.3
Mitchell Santner to Richard Berrington. Stock length ball, off stump backing away driving, in the air under control to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
13.2
Mitchell Santner to Calum MacLeod. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump moves in front reverse sweeping, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Neesham.
-
13.1
Mitchell Santner to Calum MacLeod. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Phillips.
-
12.6
Adam Milne to Richard Berrington. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
12.5
Adam Milne to Calum MacLeod. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to third man for 1 run, fielded by Southee.
-
12.4
Adam Milne to Richard Berrington. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
12.3
FOUR! Adam Milne to Richard Berrington. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Much-needed boundary.
-
12.2
Adam Milne to Richard Berrington. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
12.1
Adam Milne to Calum MacLeod. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.
-
11.6
Mitchell Santner to Richard Berrington. Stock length ball, off stump backing away driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
11.5
Mitchell Santner to Calum MacLeod. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
11.4
Mitchell Santner to Calum MacLeod. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
11.3
Mitchell Santner to Richard Berrington. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Southee.
-
11.2
Mitchell Santner to Calum MacLeod. Stock length ball, outside off stump moves in front sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Milne.
-
11.1
Mitchell Santner to Calum MacLeod. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
10.6
Tim Southee to Calum MacLeod. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
10.5
OUT! Bowled. Tim Southee to Matthew Cross. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, missed. Gate crashed!
-
10.4
Tim Southee to Matthew Cross. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.
-
10.3
Tim Southee to Matthew Cross. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
10.2
Tim Southee to Matthew Cross. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
10.1
Tim Southee to Matthew Cross. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Conway.
-
9.6
Ish Sodhi to Richard Berrington. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williamson. Top stuff from Sodhi, and it's time for drinks.
-
9.5
Ish Sodhi to Richard Berrington. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Mitchell.
-
9.4
Ish Sodhi to Matthew Cross. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.
-
9.3
Ish Sodhi to Richard Berrington. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Milne.
-
9.2
Ish Sodhi to Matthew Cross. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
9.1
Ish Sodhi to Matthew Cross. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
8.6
Mitchell Santner to Matthew Cross. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Southee.
-
8.5
Mitchell Santner to Richard Berrington. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
8.4
Mitchell Santner to Richard Berrington. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
8.3
Mitchell Santner to Matthew Cross. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
8.2
Mitchell Santner to Matthew Cross. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
8.1
Mitchell Santner to Richard Berrington. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.